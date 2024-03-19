Mzansi Man Shares Positive Temu Shopping Experience and Unboxing in Trending TikTok Video
- A South African man shared a TikTok video about his Temu shopping experience
- He was surprised by the small package size but delighted with the stylish home decor he received
- The video sparked curiosity among viewers, with many South Africans asking about Temu's legitimacy and delivery times
A Mzansi man shares about his Temu shopping experience in a trending TikTok video.
Man shows off Temu order
Collin Zulu shared a video showing a screenshot of his delivery package and holding a package of his delivery from Temu as he observed it before unboxing it.
He admitted that the package was smaller than he'd imagined and even joked that it might be a bomb. He opened it to reveal a two-piece stylish ornament that beautifully complimented his home.
"Unboxing an item I purchased from TEMU, and I was really sceptical, but I must really say dynamite does come in small packages," said a pleased Collin.
SA reacts to Temu shopping experience
Many netizens reacted to the video with curiosity and keen interest in shopping on the online retail shopping app.
Primrose Premium commented:
"How long did it take to be delivered?"
Ziyandaabby responded:
"I have been waiting for someone in SA that ordered on Temu, now I can order those shoes."
sthee commented:
"Thought it's not legit when they had the option of IDENTITY number I was nooo andizi."
Nepego Thibela said:
"Its nice. I'm getting myself ."
Ebony_kay responded:
"Haibo, I thought Temu doesn’t deliver to SA ?? Has it changed ?? Sizani bandla!"
Mow responded:
"Hi guys please assist. I'm not South African , so if I use my passport number will they deliver...please help, I want to place an order."
ABM 1997 commented:
"How many days do it take to get your order after paying for the delivery to the Buffalo."
LISA_NGWANE commented:
"I need new users tag in."
thuli_mshengu responded:
"I'm waiting for my delivery."
