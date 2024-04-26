An old interview of Tbo Touch opening up about how he was suspended from Metro FM found its way to the socials

The radio personality told Podcast and Chill about how he nearly lost his job after interviewing Floyd Mayweather

Mzansi's reactions were mixed, where some threw shade at Metro FM managers while others failed to believe Touch's story

A video of Tbo Touch speaking on being suspended from Metro FM has resurfaced. Images: tbotouch

Tbo Touch once opened up about how he got suspended from Metro FM after his interview with Floyd Mayweather. The media mogul revealed that he got on his managers' bad side for failing to secure them a photo opp with the boxer.

Tbo Touch puts Metro FM on blast

An old Podcast and Chill interview of Tbo Touch speaking on his suspension from Metro FM was unearthed.

In the clip, shared by Twitter (X) user StHonorable, Touch reminisced about his famous in-studio interview with boxing champ, Floyd Mayweather.

Touch revealed that before his interview, he was told to ask Floyd to wait so management could take pictures with him, to which Touch refused, considering Floyd's security protocol.

After the interview, the radio presenter says he was informed that then-SABC-CEO, Hlaudi Motsoeneng was on his way for pictures with Money Mayweather, but Touch couldn't keep the athlete long enough.

This, according to Touch, led to an altercation with his superiors and, ultimately, his suspension, all in front of his colleagues:

Mzansi weighs in on Tbo Touch interview

Netizens are stunned to hear how Tbo Touch was treated:

SifundoSigcino said:

"@Hlaudi_Official, if this is true, among all the great things you did, this was your lowest point."

BhejaEmpirePty was stunned:

"Yoh, heartbreaking!"

Tendai Hove joked:

"Sad story, people failed to catch the spirit."

Meanwhile, some netizens weren't buying Touch's story:

teddyyking didn't believe the story:

"This man is lying. He should have been campaigning for the ANC."

Sihle_Yen wrote:

"He is lying. First of all, who is Hlaudi’s wife? Why would the wife and kids want to see Mayweather?

