It's alleged that Tbo Touch's contract with Metro FM has not yet been renewed

The famous broadcaster/ businessman is said to be in talks with the station and is unhappy with his lack of growth

Meanwhile, Touch has grown a large following of supporters who constantly marvel at his skill

Metro FM and Tbo Touch are said to be at odds and have yet to renew his contract. Images:tbotouch

Tbo Touch's contract with Metro FM is reportedly hanging in the balance. Touch, who has been with the station for many years, is said to be seeking growth that his current employer is unfortunately not giving him.

Metro FM reportedly fails to renew Tbo Touch's contract

Tbo Touch and Metro FM are reportedly at odds over his contract renewal. Having returned to the station in 2022 after leaving six years prior, Touch is said to be frustrated with Metro for not allowing him space to grow.

According to ZiMoja, the media mogul's contract is the only one that has yet to be renewed and is not over money. It's alleged that Touch feels stuck as he's not allowed to pursue other businesses outside his radio gig due to a conflict of interest.

Briefly News reported that Touch's initial departure from the station had not caused bad blood, which is how he was able to return years later, though his future with the station remains uncertain.

Tbo Touch receives huge honour from old high school

Back in October 2023, Tbo Touch took to his Instagram page to announce that his old high school, Bishop Grimes High, had named their arts and music centre after him - the Thabo Molefe Centre of Arts and Music:

"The legacy of Robert and Majorie Winston Jones, who raised me through those high school years, will forever live through this milestone achievement. Never underestimate the power of humble beginnings. God is on the throne."

He received warm congratulatory messages from his followers:

South African actress, Minnie Dlamini said:

"This is beautiful, and to share it with your kids is magical."

phatsima_jewellery_designs posted:

"This made me cry. Wow! So beautiful, look at God. Being able to share this with the boys too is just magical."

ade_mahabane was proud:

"Wow! The youth of Sharpville should be inspired! I am proud to have been born in Sharpville."

azchar_andries wrote:

"Wow! Look at the hand of God. Congratulations!"

mvulee_zar was touched:

"Did I not cry when I read 'Your boy from Sharpeville'? This can only be God."

