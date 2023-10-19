Tbo Touch was honoured by his old high school by renaming the art building after him

The Bishop Grimes High renamed its arts centre to the Thabo Molefe Centre of Arts and Music

Sharing this amazing honour, Tbo Touch spoke about his humble beginnings growing up in Sharpville

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Tbo Touch has a building named after him, the Thabo Molefe Centre of Arts and Music. Image: @tbotouch

Source: Instagram

Radio presenter Tbo Touch was honoured by his old high school, which has renamed an arts building after him.

Tbo Touch honoured by school in NYC

The Metro FM radio presenter attended Bishop Grimes High School. He shared that the school renamed its arts centre to the Thabo Molefe Centre of Arts and Music.

Bishop Grimes is a Roman Catholic High School in East Syracuse, New York City.

This amazing honour was met with gratitude by the presenter, who spoke about his humble beginnings growing up in Sharpville.

"The legacy of Robert and Majorie Winston Jones, who raised me through those high school years, will forever live through this milestone achievement. Never underestimate the power of humble beginnings. God is on the throne."

See the video below:

Netizens laud Tbo Touch for this achievement

Applauding the radio presenter, netizens showed Tbo Touch love under his post.

ade_mahabane lauded:

"Wow! The youth of Sharpville should be inspired! I am proud to have been born in Sharpville."

leon_enzomhlongo said:

"Touch you really touch me today after playing that Marvin Sapp song my God bless you Sir. Having you behind that mic. It’s a best thing ever happened ko Metro FM. I love you my brother ."

favoured_2 added:

"What an HONOR. When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen. Isaiah 60:22. Am glad you took your boys with. You are definitely planting a seed. I salute you."

phatsima_jewellery added:

"OK this made me cry. Wow. So beautiful. Look at God. Being able to share this with the boys too is just magical."

positivegp replied:

"Priceless memories Thabo. Thank you for sharing your gratitude journal, for being such a mindful and intentional human, husband and father. May God keep shining your light to the rest of the world, you just keep being amazing @tbotouch ."

Tbo Touch tells Anele Mdoda about his Metro FM resignation in 2016

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tbo Touch opened up about why he left Metro FM back in 2016 in a recent radio interview with Anele Mdoda.

Now that he is back at Metro, he shared what his relationship is like with the station and the lessons he has learned.

Fans were pleased by the veteran radio hosts' candid chat and shared their views on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News