A moving video of Northwood School pupils singing Shosholoza to support the Springboks has gone viral

The video shows the pupils putting on a stellar performance, with drums beating, voices soaring in support of their national rugby team

The video has been viewed over 74 000 times and has been shared widely on social media, with many netizens praising the pupils for their patriotism

There is just no denying that the Springboks just have a unique way of bringing Mzansi together.

Northwood School pupils have gone viral for supporting the Springboks. Image: Northwood School/Facebook

This was beautifully captured in a video by Northwood School, an all-boys school in Durban, where the pupils banded together to sing and celebrate the Bokke as they compete in the Rugby World Cup.

Pupils unite to sing Shosholoza for the Springboks

The now-viral video, which boasts over 7.4K views, shows the pupils putting on a stellar performance as they perform Shosholoza, a popular Nguni song sung by the mixed tribes of gold miners in South Africa.

Drums beat, voices soared, and energy surged as the young men joined in the swelling chorus of support for their national rugby team.

"When our boys find their voices, combined with WRC spirit, a little magic happens! Today saw Northwood turn green and gold as our Squires and Knights showed their support and indelible 'gees'! We are indeed Stronger Together! Go Bokke!!! ," the Facebook post was captioned.

Watch the video below:

South Africans moved by the pupils' performance

Many netizens could not contain their awe and excitement as they showered the boys with love and compliments in the post's comments section.

Derousha Kamraj replied:

"Absolutely incredible. Love the vibe and atmosphere. Well done, Northwood School, indeed the school of choice."

Sally Evans Poacher said:

"Goosebumps team Northwood School, so proud of you."

Carol Hill commented:

"This is when I'd love to be iSouth Africa x cheering on the GREEN and GOLD TEAM. Come on, BOKKE show the world you can do it again ."

Samantha Loxton said:

"Together, we are truly stronger...as a school, team, and country! Go Bokke ."

Ali Botes Halstead commented:

"Goosebumps awesome sprits boys ."

Fi Cilliers said:

"Just fantastic! There's something about young men's voices that gives me goosebumps ."

Jenna Hoyer wrote:

"Proudly NORTHWOOD Proudly SOUTH AFRICAN! .

