A video of a group of talented dancers busting some moves at a red traffic light has been doing the rounds online

The footage posted on TikTok shows the group demonstrating a dynamic dance routine with great skill

The performance garnered tons of views and positive comments from impressed South African netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

An uplifting video of a group of dancers putting on a stellar performance at a traffic light has warmed South Africans' hearts.

A traffic light performance had SA netizens in their feels. Image: @sadhvi_r_25/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Dancers captured showcasing their impressive skills at a traffic light

In the footage posted on TikTok, the group is seen demonstrating a practised routine together as they dance and carry each other from person to person. They also use crates as props for their impressive roadshow.

Dance culture in South Africa is integral in a country whose history is shot-through with examples of dance as an expression of all that life's rich pageant has to offer.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans amazed by the dancers' traffic light show

Many netizens were impressed by the beautiful show and flooded the comments section with positive comments.

Lihle commented:

"Ngingakhohlwa nokuthi ngilinde irobot ❤️❤️."

user8410038822974 said:

"Reason number one I don't wanna leave my country❤."

Isaiah reacted:

"Ngingashiya ne R100 note shame ."

dikatso responded:

"Just randomly? yeah, I will pay for the show."

K Something commented:

"South Africans could pour their talent over the world, the cup runneth over ."

Jessie wrote:

"Not me waiting for Blue Ivy to come out before the robots turn green ."

Mrs OG said:

"I always give them coins, always."

Video of unemployed man selling hot coffee on Tshwane streets warms SA’s hearts

In another story, Briefly News reported that the unemployment rate in South Africa is among the highest in the world, and young adults in the country are the most affected.

A motorist recorded one man selling hot coffee in the busy streets of Centurion in Pretoria.

The young man said he saw a gap in the market while doing a temporary job and had to go out of his way to buy coffee. He then decided to supply coffee to frustrated motorists stuck in traffic.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News