One guy was making South African street food vetkoeks, also known as magwinya, with confidence

The TikTok video of the man putting his cooking technique on display went viral on the short-form video platform

Many people commented with their thoughts about the man preparing vetkoeks and evaluating whether his cook space was clean

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A cook who was hard at work impressed many people online. The man in the video was making a South African classic, magwinya.

A TikTok of a cook's magwinya made by hand looked delicious to Mzansi. Image: @user6071538720797

Source: TikTok

The video of the guy frying the dough with expertise got over 4000 likes. Many people admired the skill displayed, while others had questions.

Men preparing magwinya without a scooper received 200 000 views

@user6071538720797 shared a video of a street food chef hard at work. In the video, he used only his hands to drop bread dough into the extremely hot oil to make magwinya. Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African TikTok viewers evaluated the man's cooking environment

People enjoy watching cooking videos. Since magwinya are a street food eaten on the go, many were pleased to see it being made in a clean setting. Read what people had to say below:

Khanyi commented:

"Very clean, your basin, poats and the area is clean."

ThabisoThibaRammoni applauded:

"Hygiene: Excellent, keep it up."

Thabie gushed:

"So clean."

Babalwa Nongingi applauded:

"Is this a new business coz wooow it's very clean. Keep up the good work brother."

King wondered:

"The real question is how was the dough mixed?"

Motivated student pays fees with side hustle selling food, leaves peeps inspired

Briefly News previously reported that one determined student is not afraid to hustle hard to make her dreams a reality, selling food to community members to pay tuition.

One determined student is not afraid to hustle hard to make her dreams a reality, selling food to community members to pay tuition.

Ramphababa Thifhelimbilu is one hard-working lady who makes things happen for herself by waking up and grinding every day.

The 23-year-old grills meat and pap, selling the yummy food to peeps in her community to make money for her education.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News