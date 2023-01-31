A woman went viral for showing people how to make a traditional South African dish that reminded many of their childhood

The lady who is a content creator showed people the entire process of turning a pumpkin into a porridge

The video of the traditional Xhosa dish received divided reactions, but most agreed that it was a dish of an acquired taste

An online chef, known as The wholesome 'chef' lady on Twitter, took people on a trip down memory lane. The cooking lady showed people how to make umqa, a traditional dish made from pumpkin.

A woman on Twitter showed people how to make a traditional Xhosa dish using pumpkin and went viral. Image: @_Onezwa

People flooded the comments as they shared their opinions on how it should be prepared. Netizens were divided as some either expressed their love or hate for it.

Twitter user shares recipe for traditional Xhosa umqa

A chef, , showed people the process of making umqa. A Briefly News article explained that umqa is a Xhosa traditional dish that can be made by mixing meal, sour milk and vegetables, such as spinach mixed with pumpkin. It is often served with meat, like chicken or beef, or plain and is a staple food in many South African households.

The lady who went viral prepared her umqa over the fire in a three-legged black pot. For her recipe video, she chopped up some pumpkin boiled them and then matched them with a bit of maize meal.

South Africans react to traditional African pumpkin dish

The lady who made the recipe admitted that it is an acquired taste. Many people in the comments said they did not like it, but others had fond memories attached to the dish. Many people shared that they remembered their mothers and grandmothers making the dish for them.

@siphumelele_om commented:

"My grandma made me isjingi once and no one has ever made it for me since."

@Zama_Zeezii commented:

"So so true. My mom looooves umqa. She’d definitely have it every day if she could. She’d probably give me away for a pot of umqa. Mna on the other hand? Throw that thing in the bin please."

@Custababy commented:

"This with margarine and cheese."

@SpivaBabalwa commented:

"My mom makes the best. I absolutely love it."

@khanyieMcBird commented:

"If there’s one thing I truly love. Is this. Isijingi. I wish I could make it. I’ll save this video to try learn."

@TiChitsinde commented:

"Nhopi. Wasn't a fan when I was younger but I enjoy it very much now."

@Masii_xole commented:

"I can smell it from here, hate it."

@Mas_Matheba commented:

"Is this kgodu? Yoh, I hated this."

@nandemfa commented:

"Hate it with a passion, omg."

@notTKagain commented:

"My grandmother forced me to eat this once and I threw up all over her."

