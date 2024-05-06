Tony Hawk's net worth: How rich is the skateboarding legend?

You cannot talk about skateboarding without mentioning its legend, Tony Hawk. In 1999, the influential enthusiast became the first to land a 900-degree aerial spin and 720 rotation in skateboarding. With his profound achievements, Tony Hawk's net worth skyrocketed, making him the wealthiest skateboarder in the world.

Tony is an American professional skateboarder, CEO, author, motivational speaker, TV personality, and business mogul. Known as the pioneer of modern vertical skateboarding, he has influenced and impacted many skateboarders worldwide. His net worth is generated from skateboarding, endorsements, speaking, advertisement, and his companies.

Profile summary

Full name Anthony Frank Hawk Nickname Tony Hawk, Birdman Gender Male Date of birth 12 May 1968 Age 55 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth San Diego, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height 6'3" (191 cm) Weight 75 kg (165 lbs) Mother Nancy Father Peter Rupert Siblings 3 Marital status Married Wife Catherine Goodman Children 4 School Jean Farb Middle School, Torrey Pines High School Profession Skateboarder, motivational speaker, author, entrepreneur Net worth $140 million Social media Instagram

Tony Hawk's net worth in 2024

Because of his successful career and business over the past two decades, Tony Hawk's net worth is in the tens of millions. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Marca, he is worth a whopping $140 million.

How does Tony Hawk make money?

While Tony Hawk's salary was over $100,000 annually, the 55-year-old multi-millionaire's financial success stems from various sources. Here is a breakdown of some of his sources:

Skateboarding

Tony began his skateboarding journey at nine, as he was termed a "hyperactive" kid. He turned professional at 14 and dominated the sport, winning 73 out of 103 events by age 25. In 1999, he partnered with Activision to create the Tony Hawk video game franchise, Tony Hawk Pro Skater, which earned him millions.

Tony Hawk created several other video games and as per Master Class, he introduced over 80 skateboarding tricks, including Cab to Tail and Fakie to Fakie 540. His skills landed him in several competitions and tournaments where he won prizes and awards, like the NSA Summer Series (1984) winner and the Titus World Cup Contest (1998).

Films and TV appearances

The skateboarder's involvement in entertainment spans decades, beginning with his role as a skateboarder and skater-double for Josh Brolin in 1986's Thrashin. His presence extended to films and in voice-over in movies Tony Hawk in Boom Boom Sabotage, The Cassangrades, and The Simpsons.

He also had a cameo on Nickelodeon's Yo Gabba Gabba! From 2004 to 2019, he hosted Tony Hawk's Demolition Radio on Sirius XM, later teaming up with Jason Ellis for the podcast Hawk vs Wolf. He has also dabbled in music, signing a contract with Cleopatra Records in 2022.

Tony Hawk's speaking fee

According to Athele Speakers and One Source, the skateboarder commands between $50,000 and $100,000 for virtual events and $100,000 to $200,000 for in-person appearances. These engagements not only generate significant income but also strengthen his brand.

Where did Tony Hawk make most of his money?

The skateboarder amassed much of his wealth through his immensely successful video game series, particularly the first three titles released between 1999 and 2001, which earned him a hefty $4 million. In a 2018 interview, he said:

He's like, 'Here's what's happening, we're releasing the fourth game. The last three are still in the top 10 of sales, one is going into…' I forgot what they call it, it's like classics mode which means they sell it at a certain price but way more volume..... He's like 'so things are way bigger than you ever thought', and he handed me a check for $4 million.

Originally offered $500,000 to waive royalties, his collaboration with Activision proved incredibly lucrative. The franchise grossed over $1.4 billion from 18 titles. The release of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 in 2020 broke records by selling one million copies in less than two weeks.

What companies does Tony Hawk own?

In the 1990s, Tony established and became the CEO of Birdhouse Skateboards, a skateboarding company that produces and sells skateboarding products and accessories. He also owns Blitz Company, which distributes skateboarding products, and 900 Films, a production company.

What brands does Tony Hawk own?

He owns Hawk Clothing and Shoes for Kids, launched in 1998. Tony Hawk Signature Series sporting goods and toys are also available. He is the owner of the YouTube RIDE Channel.

In 2002, he established Boom Boom HuckJam, a touring sports show combining skateboarding, BMX, and live music. He also owns the brand Tony Hawk's Big Spin, an amusement park ride.

Where does Tony Hawk live currently?

Tony Hawk's house is in Encinitas. He also owns a home in the Woodbridge area of Detroit, Michigan.

The talented skateboarder has been making income from sponsorships and endorsements from different brands since his teenage days. Below are a few of Tony Hawk's endorsements and sponsorship brands:

Quicksilver Sportswear

Nixon

Powell Peralta

Independent Truck Company

Proto shoe and footwear outfit

Liquid Death Mountain Water

Lakai shoes

Laureus Sports Academy

Bones

Does Tony Hawk endorse Vans?

In 2020, Vans, a shoe-wear company, announced their partnership with Tony. However, there have been unconfirmed rumours of separation.

What kind of car does Tony Hawk drive?

The skateboarder drives a Tesla-powered 1964 Chevy Corvette. Tony Hawk's cars also include the following:

1977 Honda Civic

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Jeep Commander

Jeep STR8

Super Cherokee SRT8

Does Tony Hawk have a charity?

In 2002, he established the Tony Hawk Foundation, now The Skatepark Project, to promote skateboarding and create safe parks in the USA. His foundation has sponsored over 596 skatepark projects, contributing over $10 million to fund the construction of 620 skateparks across the United States.

Tony Hawk's net worth and business endeavours have been unmatched by any other skateboarder for years. Although he has retired from his favourite sports, he has found ways to remain relevant.

