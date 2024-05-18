Danny Masterson's net worth today: How rich is the actor?

Danny Masterson's name rings a bell for fans of the American teen sitcom That '70s Show. Known for his role as Steven Hyde, he has also appeared in successful sitcoms like Men at Work and The Ranch. With his remarkable talent, he has accumulated a substantial fortune over the years. What is Danny Masterson's net worth today?

Actor Danny Masterson onstage during a CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Mike Coppola, Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Danny Masterson is an American actor, DJ, and former model who has accumulated wealth through his extensive acting career. His career has suffered significantly since 2017 due to a scandal, which ultimately led to his sentencing of 30 years to life in prison. His financial status has sharply declined since then.

Full name Daniel Peter Masterson Nickname Danny Masterson Gender Male Date of birth 13 March 1976 Age 48 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Nassau County, New York, United States Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'10" (178 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Carol Masterson Father Peter Masterson Siblings 3 Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Bijou Phillips Children 1 School Garden City High School Profession Actor, disc jockey, model, restaurateur Net worth $8 million Social media handles Instagram, X (Twitter)

What is Danny Masterson's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Market Realist, and Marca, the actor's purported net worth stands at $8 million in 2024. This figure differs from the highest the TV star has reached, as sources indicate that he had an estimated net worth of around $16 million in 2019.

Fast facts on Danny Masterson. Photo: Jamie McCarthy on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How does Danny Masterson make his money?

Danny is a multitalented individual who primarily earns from his acting career. He is also a Disc Jockey, businessman, former model, and accomplished restaurateur. Below is a breakdown of how he has built his wealth:

Acting career

Acting is Danny's primary income source, with about 70 acting credits. His career began early, appearing in magazines as a child model and in TV commercials, totalling over 100 by age 16.

He debuted in acting in 1988 on Jake and the Fatman and gained prominence in Beethoven's 2nd around five years later, portraying Seth. Danny Masterson's movies and TV shows worth watching include the following:

Movie title Year of release NYPD Blue 1994-1997 Party of Five 1996 Face/Off 1997 My Best Friend's Wedding 1997 The Faculty 1998 Dracula 2000 2000 Alex in Wonder 2001 King of the Hill 2003 Capers 2008 The Chicago 8 2011 Urge 2016 Men at Work 2012-2014 The Ranch 2016-2018

How much was Danny Masterson paid for That '70s show?

The main actors earned between $250,000 and $300,000 per episode, and based on these estimations, he earned a sizable income from starring in the TV show. Looking at Danny Masterson's salary, That '70s Show placed him among the highest-paid actors on the series.

Music career

Danny is also a skilled DJ, known to many fans as DJ Mom Jeans. His passion for music began early, and he started DJing at LA nightclubs in the late 1990s, later expanding to venues in his hometown of Hollywood Hills. DJing started as a side gig for him, but he quickly gained recognition in the industry.

Brand endorsement deals

Danny holds significant influence in Hollywood, having risen to prominence from a young age. This early recognition has made him a sought-after figure for brand endorsements.

He has reportedly been featured in over 100 commercials, showcasing products like Clorox, Volkswagen Jetta, Collins Watches, Hyde Irish Whiskey, Red Stripe Lager Beer, and Peep's sunglasses.

Actor/musician Danny Masterson onstage at the Fleetwood Mac Fest in Los Angeles, California. Photo: FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Real estate

The TV personality also dabbles in the real estate market. In 2007, Masterson sold a property in Los Angeles for $1.6 million, which he originally purchased for $560,000 in 1998. He diversified his investments with other properties, including apartments. In 2003, he acquired an LA apartment, selling it to Laura Prepon for $165,000.

Danny Masterson's house in Hollywood Hills is associated with his legal case. By 2020, he had resided in Santa Ynez, Santa Barbara County, while renting out his Hollyridge Drive home, which he had bought for $2.995 million in 2007. He sold this property to secure a $3.3 million bond after his arrest in June 2020 on rape charges.

Other business ventures

Danny reportedly owns and co-owns around 11 restaurants. Some restaurants include Shin, a Korean barbecue restaurant based at 1600 Wilcox Avenue in LA, Dolce, and Geisha House restaurants. He is also an investor in Card Player magazine.

What happened to Danny Masterson's career?

The actor's career suffered a significant blow in 2017 when multiple sexual assault allegations emerged. Sharing her pain, one of the victims said these:

When you raped me, you stole from me...That’s what rape is, a theft of the spirit. You are pathetic, disturbed and completely violent. The world is better off with you in prison.

Danny Masterson at the 8th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic in Toluca Lake, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Source: Getty Images

Masterson denied the allegations but paid a $3 million bail during the first trial. In May 2023, he was convicted of raping two women in 2003, resulting in sentencing of 30 years to life in prison in September 2023.

FAQS

Danny Masterson has been under media scrutiny, and many questions have been raised about him. Here are a few of them and the best answers:

How old is Danny Masterson? Danny Masterson's age is 48 as of 2024, born on 13 March 1976.

Is Danny Masterson married? He is not currently married. He was formerly married to Bijou Phillips before they divorced.

Is Danny Masterson in jail? The actor is in jail. He has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women.

Who are Danny Masterson's children? The TV star has a daughter with his ex-wife, Bijou Phillips, Fianna Francis Masterson. She was born on 14 February 2014.

Although Danny Masterson's net worth reflects some setbacks, he remains a favourite for many worldwide. Since his acting debut, he has been featured in numerous highly regarded TV shows and films. He is a successful entertainer with various income sources.

