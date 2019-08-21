Katlego Danke is a South African actress, TV presenter, and radio DJ. Beautiful Danke, who is of Tswana descent, is widely known for her role in Generations as Dineo Mashaba as well as for her role as Kgothalo on Isidingo. So, other than her talented performance on the screens, who is Katlego Danke from Isidingo?

The successful and reserved actress has been in the acting industry since her debut back in 2002. She has managed to be successful in her career by sticking to certain principles such as staying within her lane, enjoying life, and simply living to please herself. What else is there to know about her? This detailed biography will help you know better the life story of Katlego.

Profile summary

Name : Katlego Danke

: Katlego Danke Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : November 7th, 1978

: November 7th, 1978 Place of birth : North West South Africa

: North West South Africa Katlego Danke's age : 42 years old (as of 2021)

: 42 years old (as of 2021) Nationality : South African

: South African Ethnicity: African

African Occupation: Actress, TV presenter, and radio DJ

Actress, TV presenter, and radio DJ Famous for: Her role in Generations and Isidingo

Her role in and Education: University of Cape Town (UCT)

University of Cape Town (UCT) Instagram : @katlegodankeofficial

: @katlegodankeofficial Facebook :

: Twitter: @KatlegoDanke

Katlego Danke's biography

Where was Katlego Danke born? Born in the North West of South Africa, her childhood was spent in places such as Mafikeng, Potchefstroom, Mabopane, and Ga-Rankuwa.

How old is Katlego Danke?

The actress is 42 years old as of July 2021. She was born on 7th November, 1978.

Where did Katlego Danke go to school?

The actress graduated from the University of Cape Town in 2001 with a BA in Theatre and Performance.

She also earned a diploma in Management Studies in 2010 from Wits Business School.

Katlego Danke's career

Danke showed an interest in acting since she was a child, which was why it was not a surprise when she decided to pursue arts at university.

She has managed to make appearances in productions such as Beyond The Veil, Miss Tertiary Feel, and The Town that was Mad, among others. Her earlier TV roles included brief appearances in films and shows like SOS (2001) and Sewende Laan (2003).

Away from the camera, she has been on the covers of magazines such as Drum, True Love, and Real. She has also been voted as FHM’s 100 sexiest women in the world two times now; in 2006 and 2011.

Her other roles have seen her give motivational talks to the youth for organizations like the ANC Women’s League, The National Department of Health, Sonke Gender Justice Network, and the World Bank.

In 2015, she got a major break by becoming the brand ambassador of Philips Avent, which is an international company dealing in baby products. Her passion for children extends to charities that she has worked with like The Abraham Kriel Children’s Home and the Johannesburg Children’s Home.

TV shows and films

The actress has appeared in:

Isidingo as Kgothalo.

as Kgothalo. What’s Bothering Marc Lottering on SABC3

on SABC3 Elna Liebe in Afrika as Sophia

as Sophia SABC2’s Afrikaans soapie 7de Laan

Backstage as Keketso

as Keketso Generations as Dineo Mashaba

Her theater roles include:

The Suit

The House of Kalumba

The opera performance of Macbeth

King Lear

Miss Tertiary Feel

The Town that was Mad

Beyond The Veil

Nominations and awards

The actor has won several awards including:

Best Dressed Actress at the South African Film and TV Awards in 2009

at the South African Film and TV Awards in 2009 Nominated for a YOU Spectacular award for Favourite Actress in 2010

in 2010 Nominated for the Best Screen Villain award in the Duku-Duku Awards in 2004

Katlego Danke's husband

Is Katlego Danke married? No one actually knows whether she is married or not, that is, if you exclude her marriage in the show Generations. If you want to see Katlego Danke's wedding pictures, go watch the Generations episode in which she got married to Phenyo.

Katlego Danke's son

Who is the father of Katlego Danke's baby? Despite her desire for privacy, people know that she has a son. She had the boy back in 2017.

The father of Katlego Danke's child is unknown although some rumours mention Patrice Motsepe.

Katlego Danke's house repossession

In 2019, reports emerged that Katlego was about to be kicked out of her house by First National Bank (FNB) after she failed to keep up with her monthly payments.

Katlego Danke is indeed a very versatile entertainer. She is not only an actress but also a TV presenter and DJ. Furthermore, she is actively involved in philanthropic acts, which makes her even more lovable by her fans.

