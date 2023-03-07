South African actress Camilla Waldman is a stalwart in the local entertainment industry, with roles in some of the country's most popular TV series, making her one of the most well-recognised actresseses of our time. This article details her full biography.

The actress has years of experience in film and theatre productions.

Shows like Reyka (2021), Legacy (2020), The Executives (2022), and Nandi (2022) are what put the actress entirely on the map since each of these shows gained significant commercial success. Here is a summary of her biography before we further detail what we know about her.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Camilla Waldman Date of birth 22 February 1968 Age 55 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Jamie Bartlett (divorced) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Height 175 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Children Hector Bartlett Profession Actress, teacher, and performance coach Education University of Cape Town Native language Fluent in English Net worth $400,000 (most widely-reported) Social media profiles Instagram LinkedIn

Although she has various established roles under her belt, her most recognisable role is that of the character Anne de Villiers on the SABC1 soapie Generations. Her outstanding role in the well-loved show helped her gain even further success. Here is what else we know about her.

How old is Camilla Waldman?

Camilla Waldman’s age is 55 years as of 2023.

Where is Camilla Waldman from?

Her birthplace is unknown, but she is from South Africa and lives in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

Camilla Waldman’s spouse

The actress was married to Jamie Bartlett, another successful British-born South African actor. The duo met in 1992, but details surrounding when they got married and divorced remain unclear. Jamie was best known for his theatre work and for portraying David Genaro in Rhythm City.

Camilla is well-respected in the entertainment industry.

Is Jamie Bartlett still alive?

Unfortunately, the actor tragically passed away on 23 May 2022. Camilla made a touching Instagram post as a tribute to her late ex-husband, indicating they were on good terms at the time of his passing.

How old is Jamie Bartlett?

He was 55 years old at the time of his passing, with his autopsy concluding he died suddenly of a cardiac arrest.

Camilla Waldman’s children

She has one son, Hector Bartlett, whom she shared with her late ex-husband.

Camilla Waldman’s education

It has been widely reported that she studied at the University of Cape Town.

Camilla Waldman’s profiles

Her Instagram page is @camillawaldman, with 3,640 followers. Her LinkedIn page is under her full name, with 500+ connections.

Although Camilla Waldman's unforgettable performance in Generations is undoubtedly what put her on the map, her more recent roles in shows like Reyka and Legacy show her career is still reaching its peak, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

