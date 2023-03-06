Who is Bonga from Generations in real life? Tabile Tau's biography

At only 24 years of age in 2023, Tabile Tau is already a household name in the acting industry. He has risen the ranks of his career to become one of the youngest South African actors. With his role as Bonga in the SABC1 show, Generations: The Legacy, Tau took the industry by storm and set the bar high for upcoming actors. However, his popularity often raises eyebrows about his personal and professional life. This article has everything you need to know about him.

Tabile's acting skills have received positive reviews from most critics, earning him a spot in the competitive South African acting scene. Following his interest in acting since he was a little boy, Tau has worked effortlessly towards perfecting his skills. It is clear now that his efforts never went to waste.

Tabile Tau's profile summary and bio

Full name Tabile Tau Nickname Tau Gender Male Date of birth May 20 1999 Place of birth Cape Town, South Africa Age 24 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in kilograms 65 Weight in pounds 143.3 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Education Settlers High School, AFDA Profession Actor Net worth $100,000 Instagram Tabile Facebook Tabile Tau

When was Tabile Tau born?

Tabile Tau was born on May 20 1999, in Cape Town, South Africa. As of 2023, he is 24 years of age. The Instagram sensation holds South African nationality, and Taurus is his zodiac sign.

Education

The talented actor attended Settlers High School and later joined AFDA in Cape Town, where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Live Performance in 2020.

Tabile Tau's girlfriend

The South African star prefers to keep his love life details under the carpet, as information on whether he has a girlfriend remains unknown.

Tabile Tau's movies and TV shows

After graduation, the on-screen star signed with StarQuality Management, where he made his acting debut with the Showmax series Pinky Pink. Tau then played as Young Abednego in BET's first African telenovela, The Sin.

After two months, the actor starred in one of South Africa's most-watched soaps, Generations: The Legacy, as Bonga, the estranged son of Fikile (Refilwe Madumo) and Ben Mpofu (Khulu Skenjana). Some of Tau's other acting credits include:

Goodbye Gogo

The Station

Grootboom & Sons

Good men

Tabile Tau's net worth

As of 2023, Tabile's estimated net worth is $100,000. He has amassed this wealth from his successful acting career.

Tabile Tau's Instagram

The actor is quite active on his social media platforms, regularly posting pictures of himself. He has 11.4k followers on Instagram with 84 posts as of 8 March 2023.

From a young age, Tabile Tau has always known what he wanted to do with his life, acting. He is a figure to watch out for as his profession takes shape and only shows signs of going places. With Tau's zeal and natural talent, he might be the next big thing on South African screens.

