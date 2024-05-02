One lady was in tears as she celebrated her birthday alone, and people were left in their feelings

In the TikTok video, the woman can be seen dishing up her food while talking about the emotions she was feeling at that particular time

The woman's clip touched Social media users as they flocked to her comments section to shower her with heartwarming messages

Birthdays are meant to be celebrated with your loved ones. It a day filled with joy and excitement, but this was not the case for this particular woman.

A South African lady was in tears as she celebrated her birthday alone in a TikTok video. Image:@reatile_sej

Source: TikTok

Woman in tears as she celebrates her birthday alone

A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @reatile_sej left many people in Mzansi emotional after she shared a video of herself in her gown dishing up food for herself on her birthday. As the woman served herself, she began to cry and said the following in her video.

"I am actually celebrating it alone, I don't know why I am crying about it... That time, you have family, friends but on days like this, some of them just post you because they saw someone post you and they never know it your birthday."

At the end of the clip, @reatile_sej said it is life, and in life, one is meant to be alone. She also added that her friends and family are never there for her, but rather, the people she has never met who follow her on social media show her love and support compared to her loved ones.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi rallies around the woman

The lady's video touched many people, who rushed to the comments section to shower her with love and support.

Mpho Happiness said:

"Happy birthday mama. Learn to reciprocate energies. Wipe those tears, dress up, go out for shopping, go out for lunch, go watch a movie. Romanticize your life alone, others are just add ons."

NicRamz shared:

"Me too ! I’m turning 21 soon I have nobody no family no friends no partner it’s just me & God & I’ve never been happier !You’re not alone Gods right there with you remember rejection is protection."

Tlhogi added:

"People will dissapoint you I learned that the hard way. I removed the expectations I had from friends and family. I expect zero from everyone. I've been the happiest since. Happy Birthday babes."

Pearl Nyathi wrote:

"Happy birthday, mama. Make sure you celebrate yourself today."

Cherry commented:

"Why am I crying for strangers … it’s been 5 years since I do me I celebrate myself the whole month I buy 31 presents from nails to underwear I post eriday people want us when it’s beneficial."

Guptakazi said:

"Sorry, my sweetheart, if you were around Gauteng, I'd spend it with you."

