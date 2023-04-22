Close to 100 refugees have spent the past 2 years living outside the UNHCR building in Tshwane

earlier this week, the eviction of a dozen refugees took place and was met with some vocal opposition

One refugee posted on TikTok, appealing to the South African government for better conditions, d her rant was met with some criticism

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Over a dozen refugees were ordered to leave their makeshift homes in Twshane and refused to go. They dug their heels in and pleaded with Mzansi for help.

Refugees evicted from outside UNHCR refuse to leave. Image: @moloiherman

Source: TikTok

For nearly 2 years, these people have made the area next to the offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) their home. They've been knocking on South Africa's doors, asking for asylum.

Refugees claim Lindela Repatriation Center is a prison

Despite their efforts to resist, any refugee who refused to leave was threatened with arrest. Distressed, most were eventually bundled into police vans and transported to their new residence.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

One woman from the DRC told News 24 that she would never return to Lindela. The unhappy lady claimed that life at Lindela was like a prison.

TikTok video shows refugee loudly pleading for South Africa's help

Part of the incident was caught on camera and posted to TikTok. In it, a Congolese refugee strongly urges South Africa to intervene. The lady states that they wouldn't be here without another option.

She was very open about her disappointment with the country's leaders. She yelled that they had to leave Tshwane because the South African government had cut off all their resources.

Watch the video here:

Video of the refugee has divided Mzansi

The woman's plea didn't hit home with everyone. Some locals voiced their opinion that she should go back home.

@emmanuelijah was sympathetic:

"I love the spirit you can change your country with, my sister. SA home ground."

@monicandongeni1 was frank and open:

"Go home, wena, your country is waiting for you."

@calvin57m thought she was angry at the wrong government:

"Madam go and tell your president of your country."

Lady, 22, starts building her house 1 year after buying land with her own money, video amazes people

This next story about finding your home may resonate more with people. Briefly News reported on a beautiful lady who decided to buy land at age 21.

The woman had a vision and would do whatever it took. Eventually, her dream came true.

After a year, she started the foundation and has since taken her new house to a reasonable level with its roofing completed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News