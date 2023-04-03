The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court released former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela on R10 000 bail

Makwarela is facing charges of fraud related to the submission of a fake insolvency clearance certificate

The Hawks are investigating the origins of the certificate to find the former mayor's accomplices

PRETORIA - The controversial former mayor of Tshwane Murunwa Makwarela has been granted R10 000 by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Murunwa Makwarela, the ex-Tshwane mayor, was granted R10 000 bail by the Special Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria. Image: @Thami_Malanda/Twitter & stock image/Getty Images

Makwarela appeared in court after handing himself over to the police on Monday, 3 April. The former mayor was charged with two counts of fraud, to which he pleaded not guilty, News24 reported.

The court postponed the matter to 2 May for disclosure of the docket and instructions from legal representatives.

Former Tshwane mayor submits forged insolvency clearance certificate

Makwarela's fraud charges stem from the highly publicised matter of the former mayor's insolvency.

Earlier in March, Makwarela submitted an allegedly fake clearance certificate to the City of Tshwane after being removed as mayor because he was declared insolvent.

The constitution prohibits a person that has been declared insolvent from holding public office.

Makwarela's used the certificate to regain the mayoral position. The house of cards came tumbling when the Gauteng High Court revealed it never issued the former mayor a certificate clearing him of insolvency.

Makwarela's first fraud charge relates to submitting the forged clearance certificate. The second charge is for holding the positions of councillor and speaker of Tshwane without disclosing his insolvency.

Hawks investigate hot Murunwa Makwarela obtained fake insolvency clearance certificate

While the former mayor has already had his day in court, the Hawks are still looking for his accomplices, TimesLIVE reported.

According to Hawks Spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale, police are investigating the origins of the fake certificate to find the people who help Makwarela.

Mogale said:

"This is a serious offence which resulted in people having jobs not due to them because of handing over fraudulent certificates"

Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela says his resignation is not an admission of guilt

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Murunwa Makwarela tendered his resignation as Tshwane mayor on Friday afternoon, 10 March.

His sudden departure came amid claims suggesting he was insolvent. It later emerged that he presented a fake insolvency certificate to municipal manager Johann Mettler that the Pretoria High Court did not issue.

Makwarela claimed his resignation was not an admission of guilt but instead to allow the City of Tshwane to focus on service delivery. In the letter seen by TimesLIVE, he instructed his lawyers to initiate proceedings to deal with the matter.

