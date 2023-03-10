The latest unbelievable twist in the political drama in the City of Tshwane has set tongues wagging

The Gauteng High Court has revealed that the rehabilitation order Murunwa Makwarela submitted to be reinstated as mayor is a forgery

The former Tshwane mayor may face criminal charges after the Hawks were roped in to institute proceedings

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

TSHWANE - The political drama in the City of Tshwane has come to a head with a shocking turn of events.

The former mayor of Tshwane Murunwa Makwarela landed in hot water for faking his insolvency clearance certificate. Image: @antonnies and stock image

Source: UGC

Former Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela landed in hot water after the Gauteng High Court revealed that the court order claiming that Makwarela was a rehabilitated insolvent was a forgery.

Following the shocking revelation, Makwarela resigned as mayor on Friday, 10 March. The hawks have been roped in to institute criminal proceedings against the former mayor, TimesLIVE reported

Ex-Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela "clears his name" with fake rehabilitation order

The drama started on Tuesday, 7 March, when Makwarela was removed from office after the DA revealed that the Cope councillor was declared insolvent in 2016.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Makwarela then cleared his name by providing the metro with a solvency certificate that claimed the embattled politician had been rehabilitated in 2018. Makwarela was subsequently reinstated on Thursday, 9 March.

Gauteng High Court slams Makwarela's rehabilitation order as fake

Makwarela's house of cards came tumbling down when the Chief Registrar, Tumelo Ledwaba, confirmed that the court order was counterfeit.

Ledwaba said that the court had no knowledge of the document, and no rehabilitation order had been issued to Makwarela.

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen posted pictures of the forged rehabilitation order and proof it was fake in a scathing tweet.

Steenhuisen wrote:

"Not only is the fake 'Mayor' of Tshwane an unrehabilitated insolvent, it also appears he is into forgery. He should be charged and the only chains he should [be] wearing are ones around his wrists. Disgraceful!"

Murenwa Makwarela's fake rehabilitation order riddled with spelling errors and inconsistencies

The rehabilitation order Makwarela submitted was riddled with errors and inconsistencies, making it evident that it was a blatant forgery.

Aside from spelling errors, the document is cited as coming from the “north Court of SA Gauteng division Pretoria”, but the court name was changed to the High Court of SA, Gauteng Division, Pretoria, in 2014.

The name change happened four years before Makwarela was allegedly rehabilitated.

South Africans weigh in on Murenwa Makwarela's fake rehabilitation order

While some citizens lamented the state of SA politics, others pointed out other errors in the document.

Below are some comments:

@Che_4real asked:

"Where are the honest, ethical individuals in our political parties."

@_ru_ru_s_ pointed out:

"His ID should also have been on there. This is actually hilarious. That it was even accepted by the council."

@YendeMarcia questioned:

"How desperate can one be?"

@NickvGraan complained:

"I was waiting for this. To think that an upstanding candidate in Cilliers Brink was outvoted for this? What a filthy game politics can be."

@MMtima added:

"That's not a Registras stamp used on orders!!!"

@MarkandDelia commented:

"This is South Africa - I called this yesterday already knowing full well it was a fake doc…"

@ThaCido88 slammed:

"Fraud. @VoteCOPE must be ashamed."

@kabelodick demanded:

"Don't even let him get away with this, he wanted that position with everything and if he can fake that letter, what else has he faked before. Lock him up."

City of Tshwane without a mayor again as Murunwa Makwarela found to be insolvent, SA amused

In a related story, Briefly News reported the City of Tshwane was without a mayor again after COPE member Murunwa Makwarela was disqualified from holding office.

This comes after Makwarela’s insolvency declaration case in 2016. The Constitution states that individuals declared insolvent cannot hold public office.

However, Makwarela vowed to fight the insolvency claims against him. According to TimesLIVE, the recently unemployed mayor believes the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Freedom Front (FF) parties are using the old case to "teach him a lesson" for switching coalitions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News