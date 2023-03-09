Murunwa Makwarela is back at the helm of the City of Tshwane after being reinstated as a councillor

Makwarela was booted from the position after the DA split the beans that he was declared insolvent in 2016

The embattled politician reprised the mayoral position by proving he was a rehabilitated insolvent

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

TSHWANE - Embattled Cope councillor Murunwa Makwarela is not above telling his detractors, "I told you so".

Murunwa Makwarela has celebrated his reinstatement as Mayor of the City of Tshwane. Image: @tshwane_mayor & @antonnies

Source: Twitter

Makwarela took a victory lap of Twitter upon his reinstatement as Tshwane mayor after proving that he is a rehabilitated insolvent.

The reinstated mayor's tweet said:

"I’m pleased that this matter has been cleared up. I’ve said all along that I remain the Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

IEC disqualified Tshwane mayor for failing to prove solvency

Makwarela was disqualified as a councillor on Tuesday, 7 March, after failing to prove to the Tshwane council that he was a rehabilitated insolvent.

Makwarela was sequestrated in August 2016. The Constitution dictates that a person who has been declared insolvent is prohibited from holding a position in public office.

Murenwa Makwarela is back in office as Thswane mayor in under 2 days

However, the Tshwane mayor cleared the issue up by providing the Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler and the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) with a solvency certificate which was accepted on Thursday, 9 March.

The solvency clearance certificate showed that Makwarela was rehabilitated in 2018, News24 reported.

Subsequently, after a turbulent two days in the Tshwane city council, Makwarela is back in office, and his full mayoral benefits have been instated.

South Africans weigh in on the political turbulence in the City of Tshwane

This is what Citizens had to say about Makwarela's reinstatement.

@MatlouMatlou said:

"This is a merry-go-round. Hopefully, he will be paid enough to honour all outstanding debts."

@Piet_PompiesSA claimed:

"I think that the document now produced needs authentication ASAP."

@KgosiKoketso commented:

"The media will call him "Former insolvent Mayor (Dr) Makwarela" until he leaves office."

@kabelodick asked:

"I wonder how much that certificate cost, knowing this country I can put myself as a father on the birth certificate of someone older than me."

@Kolavic_ added:

"So he did tell the truth in his interview with 702. Good for him."

@Nonki_M complained:

"Really can’t keep up anymore."

City of Tshwane says employee who sent insulting and threatening text messages to customers has been suspended

In a related story, Briefly News reported that City of Tswhane residents were surprised to open their text messages about outstanding fees laced with insults toward the end of February.

Many took to social media to share the alarming text messages and tried to understand if this was the new way of doing business.

The text messages were sent to the City's defaulting customers and included outstanding balances, reference numbers as well as insults made with a threatening tone, reports TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News