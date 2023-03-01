The City of Tshwane has taken action to hold the employee who sent threatening and insulting text messages to customers accountable

Several residents were met with foul messages asking them to pay outstanding fees in a threatening tone

The City says the employee has been suspended, but some South Africans find the whole situation hilarious

PRETORIA - City of Tswhane residents were surprised to open their text messages about outstanding fees laced with insults last week.

The City of Tshwane has found the individual responsible for sending foul text messages to defaulting customers. Images: Stock Photos

Source: Getty Images

Many took to social media to share the alarming text messages and tried to understand if this was the new way of doing business.

The text messages were sent to the City's defaulting customers and included outstanding balances, reference numbers as well as insults with a threatening tone, reports TimesLIVE.

City of Tshwane suspends employee who sent insulting text messages to customers

The culprit responsible for the distasteful messages to the City of Tshwane customers has been found and placed on precautionary suspension pending further investigation.

According to the City's spokesperson Selby Bokaba, the service provider company has promised to conduct an internal forensic investigation and share the results with the city.

In a press release released on Tuesday, 28 February, the city stated that an apology was issued to customers last week Friday. The city also assured its customers, relevant stakeholders and the public that all their information is still intact and their cyber control systems are still functional.

The City previously denied that the messages were sent by someone who worked for the city.

South Africans have more questions about the threatening messages from the City of Tshwane

@Karabo_Fothane said:

"This is really bad "

@zoemalatji said:

"I wont lie, this was really funny "

@GlenMaglenana said:

"For a second, I thought it's the thugs collecting 'protection fee', which they do a lot in CPT."

@PuleSebola said:

"As customers who received the SMS re kgopela a proper apology in a form of ex gratia into our bank accounts."

