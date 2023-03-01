A video of three men doing the Hokoto dance challenge had SA ladies on TikTok all hot and bothered

The groovy gents showed off their dance moves at a petrol station and gained fans with their cool vibes

The TikTok video is circulating fast on the platform, and the fine guys are getting flooded with compliments

Three friends danced to the Hokoto song at the petrol station, and it went viral. Image: @lucky_siko4

Source: TikTok

South Africa is a dancing nation, and there is no shortage of cool dance videos of citizens online. Every time a hit song is released, a dance challenge soon follows. Recently the Hokoto dance craze has taken social media by storm, and Mzansi people are creating content.

SA ladies go crazy over the 3 friends doing the Hokoto challenge

Three men joined the Hokoto trend and displayed their moves at a petrol station. The video was posted by @lucky_siko4 and got thousands of views. Many women were feeling the friends in the clip and hit on them in the comments section. They said the way the guys danced showed their different charming personalities.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA women react to the 3 men's dance moves

The ladies were thirsting for the gents in the comments section. They mentioned who they preferred based on their dance moves.

@nthabitee5 commented:

"I already see a future with my shy hubby there with a white t-shirt."

@miskaymmalobopoke stated:

"Men are happy without us, shame."

@hle2014 commented:

"Whitecap guy understands the assignment."

@modipadi216 posted:

"This gender is always happy without rena ba ❤️"

@nomzamo768 asked:

"Whitecap please marry me."

@hunady5817597331126 added:

"Abuti wa shirt e red ontirele call back."

@dikeledihlaoli wrote:

"Four eyes your energy wow."

@rachelmosibudi said:

"Abuti wa white golf shirt somblief."

