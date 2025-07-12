Nadia Nakai guest-starred on a recent episode of Friends Of Amstel , and the host, Lawrence Maleka, posted a snippet online

The short video made South Africans laugh out loud, and they wanted to see the rest of the episode

Social media users could not get enough of Nadia Nakai’s reaction to her friends fumbling an easy question

Friends Of Amstel has become one of South Africa’s most loved game shows this year, featuring some of their favourite stars.

SA floored by Nadia Nakai's hilarious reaction to her team losing an easy game.

The television programme hosted by Lawrence Maleka, airs every Saturday at 6 pm on ETV. Lerato Kganyago and Pearl Thusi handle the decks and deliver sick tunes on set.

Ordinary South Africans compete with celebrities for bragging rights and a grand prize of five VIP Friends Of Amstel event experiences.

Nadia Nakai battles it out on Friends Of Amstel

Nadia Nakai and her friends, including Bobby Blanco, were recent guests on the Friends Of Amstel game show. Many South Africans were excited by the episode after watching a snippet of it on host Lawrence Maleka’s TikTok.

The now-viral clip shows the rapper getting annoyed at her team members for fumbling an easy win. The ladies were asked to name a song and its artist after Lerato Kganyago played it.

Nakai’s team members knew it was a Mi Casa song, but they had forgotten the name. The crowd, the host, and the rest of their crew were surprised that the girls couldn’t name the song.

They had run out of time and lost their points. Nakai could not believe that her friends could not remember one of the most popular songs by the Mi Casa trio, These Streets. Bobby Blanco gave up on the girls and chilled on the couch while the rapper expressed her frustration with the ladies.

Mzansi found Nakai’s reaction to be hilarious and wanted to see more of the episode and whether or not her team won.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA dusted by Nadia Nakai’s reaction to losing a game

Social media users loved Lawrence Maleka’s snippet and commented:

Nadia Nakai guest appeared in one of the recent 'Friends Of Amstel' episodes.

@TRF king was floored by Nadia:

“The way she's looking at them.”

@Jacqueline Kgwele pointed out:

“The way she yelled at them.”

@Takie_Mutsila🥰 asked:

“Guys, where can I watch this show and when?”

@sophisticated_zitha commented:

“I love Nadia.”

@Aquatassium🇿🇦noticed:

“She was so done with them.”

@RRR commented:

“I thought the name of the song was Heavenly Sent.”

@Vuio Namntu said:

“I'm impressed by how creative they are with the titles, pressure can do that.”

@Tee shared:

“They should have let the song play for real, and they would figure it out.”

@Felicity wrote:

“I understand how you feel, Nadia.”

