Nadia Nakai embraced her Zimbabwean roots by performing her hit song No Problems (Usandidaro) from her second album Braggacy

Braggacy , released on 14 March 2025, continues to shine, reaching one million streams in under two weeks

Fans praised Nadia’s versatility, especially her Shona lyrics and Afrobeat influence, and encouraged support for her Basadi Awards nomination

Our girl Nadia Nakai is embracing her Zimbabwean roots, and we love to see it. The star recently got fans wilding after sharing a short video performing her hit song, No Problems (Usandidaro) from her second album, Braggacy.

Fans have responded to Nadia Nakai singing in Shona. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai's second album, Braggacy, is still a hit among her fans. The body of work released on 14 March 2025 has been hitting major milestones, including hitting the one million streams mark in less than two weeks after its release.

Taking to her Instagram page on 24 June 2025, the More Drugs rapper shared a short video singing, No Problems (Usandidaro), one of the most popular songs from the 13-track album. She captioned the post:

"This came up while you’re scrolling to remind you that things ARE going well for you! Don’t let haters, negative people, or thoughts derail and confuse you! We NO want No Problems. 🙅🏾‍♀️"

Fans can't get enough of Nadia Nakai's video

Nadia Nakai's fans praised the rapper for being versatile. Some fans loved that she tapped into the afrobeats genre and called for collaborations with stars like Tiwa Savage and Ayra Starr.

The rapper's fans from Zimbabwe could not get enough of the part she sang in Shona. Many applauded her for embracing her Zimbabwean roots.

@neomohapi said:

"GO NADIA!! 🔥🔥 Actually, let me go listen to the ENTIRE Braggacy again because it’s so good. It’s been a minute."

@crylettek commented:

"Big up to my amazing darling ❤️ ngavasitidaro! Let's rally behind her and vote for the Basadi award - each vote matters!"

@maanigyal_420 wrote:

"Thank you for the Shona part, it is beautiful 🔥"

@itsjerom3.m added:

"Hands up for that shona part👏😍"

@superstar_m.e said:

"Am glad u are doing the Afrobeat Sound. 👏. We have to hit one together."

@seth_yulin commented:

"Ur artistry is otherworldly, Ms Nadia🥹❤️‍🩹🫠, Braggacy was a wholesome album, truly thank you for this sophomore effort‼️🫂🤧"

@tanya_cfnell wrote:

"I'm so shocked this is something else so nice proud of my girrrrl Nakai you go girl❤️🔥👏👏🔥👏❤️"

@mrstopier_worldwide added:

"As a fan, I would’ve appreciated the actual sound of your voice live and not the recording, because you lip-syncing💔eish…But I guess it is what it is."

Nadia Nakai's video received love from her Zim fans. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai explains why Amapiano has no superstars

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that reality TV star and musician Nadia Nakai has shared why Amapiano doesn’t have many superstars.

Nadia teamed up with former Family Tree labelmate Tshego for their podcast Conversations With Nadia x Tshego. Speaking during an episode that premiered on 30 April, Nadia Nakai shared her thoughts on the rapid turnover of artists in Amapiano.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News