Nadia Nakai's album Braggacy reached one million streams shortly after release, and she expressed gratitude to fans for their support

Fans, known as the Braggacy, praised the album’s versatility, which features collaborations with artists like Zakes Bantwini

Celebrities including Faith Nketsi, Cyan Boujee, Cassper Nyovest, DJ Zinhle, and Moozlie attended her album listening session

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Nadia Nakai has expressed gratitude to her fans after the success of her new album, Braggacy. The rapper headed to her pages to celebrate the trending body of work's latest milestone.

Nadia Nakai celebrated her album 'Braggacy's milestone. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai's album reached one million streams

Nadia Nakai is reclaiming her crown as the biggest rapper in Mzansi. The star, who released her much-awaited studio album Braggacy, which is a dedication to her late boyfriend AKA, is grateful for the love and support.

Award-winning rapper and reality television star Nadia Nakai's fans are showing their support for her new music. The rapper who had the hip-hop heads jumping with joy when she announced her album's release date celebrated a major milestone.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to her Instagram page, the More Drugs rapper revealed that her second studio album had reached a million streams days after it was released. She urged fans to keep supporting her work. The caption read:

"BRAGGACY has reached a MILLION STREAMS!! I am so grateful and thankful to you all! Thanks for loving this album as much as I do!!!! Keep streaming and enjoying! shout out to the BRAGGACY."

Fans celebrate Nadia Nakai's success

The star's legion of fans, affectionately known as the Braggacy, commended Nadia for her hard work. Many revealed that they are vibing with the album because of its versatility. Nadia worked with several talented South African stars, including Grammy-winning star, Zakes Bantwini.

@space_of_remza said:

"Wow, that's greatest 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥I'm so greatful 🙏🏾 💖 Megacy family braggacy. 4ever."

@anele_zondo commented:

"Congratulations 🥂 mama."

@leezy_lindokhuhle wrote:

"Khuphuka mama congratulations ❤️"

@samusicpromo commented:

"Well-deserved for genre versatility in the album. Talent proven!"

@vote_for_plutoski_worldwide added:

"AKA the Supermega is looking down, proud of u Nadia all he wanted was for u to be successful."

@aaliyahrae95 said:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥shots in LA I have to play daily added to Playlist"

Nadia Nakai's album 'Braggacy' has reached one million streams. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Celebs who attended Nadia's album listening session

Nadia Nakai proved that she is a heavyweight in the South African music industry when the who's who stepped out to attend her Braggacy listening session. Stars like Faith Nketsi, Cyan Boujee, Cassper Nyovest, DJ Zinhle and Moozlie attended the glamorous event.

Serena Williams vibes to Cassper Nyovest's song

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest's hit song Kusho Bani has officially gone international, and we love it for him. The rapper could not keep calm when the greatest tennis player of all time, Serena Williams, vibed to his song.

Washa! Cassper Nyovest has reposted a video of the one and only Serena Williams joining the Hosh Karamaima challenge. The star has been celebrating his song's success lately.

Source: Briefly News