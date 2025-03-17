Many celebrities were spotted looking all lavish attending Nadia Nakai's album listening session on Thursday, 13 March 2025

Faith Nketsi, Cassper Nyovest and Moozlie were among the celebs who attended the listening session in Sandton

Nadia Nakai posted pictures of all the celebs who attended her listening session on her Instagram page

Nadia Nakai recently hosted her album listening session.

Bathong! Our favourite A-listers looked stunning at hip hop star Nadia Nakai's album listening session which took place on Thursday, 13 March 2025 in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Moozlie, Faith Nketsi and Cassper Nyovest were among the celebrities who were spotted at the exclusive event which was hosted by the Naaa Mean hitmaker.

The Young, Famous & African reality TV star posted pictures of some of the celebs that attended her album listening session on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"Thank you to everyone who pulled up to the BRAGGACY listening session at @soulgallery_sa! Big shout out to @fila_rsa for the support!! @fila_rsa x @haku.co.za. Frame 1 @handsomeofficialstudios_ig, Frame 2-9 @valentino.stillz, Frame 10 @tatesss.k. Stream the album now! Available on all DSP’s."

See the pictures below:

A look inside Nadia Nakai's vacation

In January 2025, Nadia Nakai was living her best life in Paris and has been giving fans and followers content for days!

The Never Leave hitmaker shared a sneak peek into her luxurious trip, which includes stunning views, fancy dinner dates, and, of course, sights from the breathtaking Eiffel Tower.

Meanwhile, gossipmonger, Sanele Nkosi, speculates that the trip didn't come out of Bragga's cute Louis Vuitton purse. In a Twitter (X) post, the netizens alleged that Nadia was involved with married mining tycoon, Solly Soka Madibela, who apparently flew her out to "entertain him."

Moozlie hosted Nadia Nakai's album listening session.

Nadia Nakai gets emotions while talking about AKA

Meanwhile, Nadia Nakai has been through the most since her boyfriend, rapper AKA's brutal murder in front of Wish on Florida in Durban in February 2023. She recently got emotional while discussing grief with Ghanaian musician Fantana on the newly released Netflix reality show Young, Famous & African. She said:

It’s difficult, just manoeuvring life, you know? Low-key I’m not fine, and I know I need to go to therapy. But I don’t see that happening any time soon… I just have too much to unpack."

Nadia also burst out crying when her friend Khanyi Mbau walked in during her conversation with Fantana. She told Khanyi that she had been telling people she was okay, but she was not.

Nadia also revealed that her friends took turns watching her because they were worried she might hurt herself after losing Kiernan. She added that even AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, lived with her for a month because she was concerned about Nadia's well-being.

Nadia Nakai hangs out with Kairo Forbes in sweet video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai has remained in Kairo Forbes' life since her rapper dad died. The rapper has shared videos of her spending time with Kairo Forbes before.

Kairo Forbes and Nadia Nakai received a lot of attention on social media after participating in a dance challenge. The video of Nadia Nakai and Kairo got over 200,000 views on X.

