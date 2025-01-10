Many South Africans are scratching their heads after Nadia Nakai flew out to Paris

Bragga's luxurious vacation is allegedly being funded by a local tycoon, and netizens said it made perfect sense

Peeps threw shade at the Naaa Meaan rapper and dragged her over the allegations

Netizens claim Nadia Nakai's Paris vacation is being funded by a married businessman. Images: nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai is catching smoke online after rumours spread about who is allegedly funding her Parisian vacation.

A look inside Nadia Nakai's vacation

Nadia Nakai is currently out living her best life in Paris and has been giving fans and followers content for days!

The Never Leave hitmaker shared a sneak peek into her luxurious trip, which includes stunning views, fancy dinner dates, and, of course, sights from the breathtaking Eiffel Tower.

Meanwhile, gossipmonger, Sanele Nkosi, speculates that the trip didn't come out of Bragga's cute Louis Vuitton purse.

In a Twitter (X) post, the netizens alleged that Nadia was involved with married mining tycoon, Solly Soka Madibela, who apparently flew her out to "entertain him."

Solly, or "My Sol", is the same businessman who was once linked to Mihlali Ndamase, and apparently, he has found someone else to keep him company:

Here's what netizens said about Nadia Nakai's vacation

Mzansi gave Bragga a bombastic side-eye over the allegations:

BBlesees said:

"Let the girls get their money; being a celeb doesn't pay bills."

PreciousShange judged Nadia:

"Then on this day, next month, she's going to be crying at AKA's grave for his 2-year death anniversary. Nadia Nakia is down bad, and it's sad."

Saltiesunmasked threw shade:

"I wouldn't be surprised if Bobby Blanco is behind this setup."

LeedongaBaepz dragged Nadia:

"I doubt she even has a car."

ramsthulani_ was convinced:

"Clearly, the music isn't selling, nor is she getting booked besides at DramaJHB and Montana."

Khanyisile72033 revealed:

"That time, MySol has a crazy girlfriend. Trust me, this won't last."

Nadia Nakai dances with Kairo Forbes

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nadia Nakai and Kairo Forbes' cute video joining a TikTok dance challenge.

The pair's sweet bond touched fans' hearts, especially after AKA's death, saying the rapper would be happy.

