MacG fired shots at Mihlali Ndamase over her controversial love life and past relationship drama

This after she was alleged to be involved with another businessman, her second since her split from Leeroy Sidambe

The podcaster and his co-hosts discussed Mimi's influence, saying she used to be premium but has lost her value

MacG threw shade at Mihlali Ndamase’s love life on 'Podcast and Chill'. Images: macgunleashed, mihlalii_n

Podcast and Chill recently discussed Mihlali Ndamase during their latest episode. The controversial YouTube channel claimed that Mimi's "stock value" had depreciated due to her romantic relationships and publicising her personal life.

Podcast and Chill throws shade at Mihlali Ndamase

Even when she's on vacation in Miami, Florida, Mihlali Ndamase is still a hot topic in Mzansi, and her love life is constantly scrutinised.

Controversial Podcast and Chill host MacG opened a discussion about Mimi's popularity and questioned whether she lost THAT thing.

In response, Sol Phenduka confirmed that the influencer's stocks had dropped drastically from when she was an it girl to now having her personal life shamed daily.

The presenters alluded to Mimi's past relationship with married Leeroy Sidambe, where, like many netizens, they claimed that the relationship ruined her reputation.

Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert shared a clip from the conversation where Mac joked that he might even stand a chance with Mihlali:

Mihlali Ndamase alleged dating Mysol Madibela

Wicknell Chivayo is not the only bigwig Mihlali has been linked to. It's alleged that the influencer is dating Solly "Mysol" Madibela, a businessman from the North West province and owner of MySol Holdings and Logistics.

Mysol is known to have a taste for the finer things in life and has an impressive fleet of cars ranging from a Rolls Royce to a G-Wagon.

Mihlali Ndamase's rumoured boyfriend donates millions to church

In more Mihlali Ndamase updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the influencer's alleged boyfriend, Wicknell Chivayo donating millions to a church in Zimbabwe.

His donation sparked a debate on where the businessman's money comes from, with many claiming that it wasn't from legitimate sources.

