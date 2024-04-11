Popular traditional healer and podcaster Gogo Skhotheni opened up about Isidliso and the tightening of relationships through muthi

The Venting Podcast founder Gogo Skhotheni also mentioned that she has performed Isidliso on her husband, Monde, during her interview with DJ Sbu

Speaking to Briefly News, traditional healer Mkhulu Danny Mdluli told the publication about the dangers and benefits of Isidliso

Gogo Skhotheni opens up about Isidliso during an interview. Image: @gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

The effortlessly gorgeous sangoma Gogo Skhotheni has always been vocal about witchcraft and the use of traditional herbs, also known as uMuthi. Recently, the star made a revelation that shook netizens.

Gogo Skhotheni admits to having used Isidliso on her husband

Social media is buzzing once again as a popular sangoma, and DJ, Gogo Skhotheni, admitted to having done something "traditional" to her husband, Monde Shange.

This was after the star and her husband were reported to have rekindled their love after months of separation. During an interview with DJ Sbu, Skhotheni talked about Isidliso, the tightening of relationships, and their importance.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The video posted by the news and gossip page MDNews on Twitter (X) was captioned:

"Gogo Skhotheni on isidliso..."

See the post below:

Traditional healer Mkhulu Danny Mdluli goes deeper about Isidliso

Speaking to Briefly News, traditional healer Mkhulu Danny Mdluli told the publication about the dangers and benefits of Isidliso.

He said:

"Idliso explained in English terms is something used to make someone to do something to the extreme. Either to love someone to the extreme or even drink beyond measures so you become useless and not see life pass you by. I mean I wouldn’t want to give people ideas but a p*nty can be used or the aura of the privates can be used for idliso lothando, most cases muthi and the likes of are used. Some people used it to keep their partners and other to destroy someone.

Danny further explained that everyone who uses idliso has a deep motive behind it:

"In my experience I find that people tend to fall deep in love with people who have fallen out of love with them or could want to keep someone hooked who really is into them so they opt to using stuff to keep the flame burning. Some couple may opt to using idliso on each other because they might be promiscuous and need a protection for their relationship.

'If you want to go through the process as a couple rather opt for doing it together. Obviously there is a shelf life for it. The dangers of it is that if you overd*se on it. Your partner may become obsessed with you. Lastly do your research idliso may make someone became a shell of themself and lose themselves."

Netizens respond to Gogo Skhotheni's revelation

Skhotheni's shocking revelation sparked a debate among netizens on social media. See some of the comments below:

@The_A_Wagon said:

"This thing is witchcraft."

@Mfoka_Mlangeni wrote:

"Hayi, whether it's in a positive way. I don't want to understand it. It's still wrong."

@Dingswayo_N responded:

"Nah she's lying ,the things they say on the Muti before they make you eat it ,there we know ukuthi that's witch-craft..real sangomas will tell you ukuthi that's not good!"

@zwelistos responded:

"It make sense you both agree to it but clamping me without my knowledge that is witchcraft."

@Lethabo4991 replied:

"This is witchcraft."

@kagiso745 tweeted:

"Desperation to keep indoda often leads women to do these things."

Gogo Skhotheni opens up about her son’s health struggles

Briefly News previously reported that no parent wants to see their children suffer. The famous sangoma Gogo Skhotheni recently shared several emotional posts regarding her young son on Instagram.

This has been a very emotional day for the DJ and podcaster Gogo Skhotheni as she recently vented out about her son's health struggles on her Instagram stories shortly after she revealed that she is now born-again.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News