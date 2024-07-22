SA singer Nkosazana Daughter went viral on TikTok after showcasing her dance moves to her song Dali Wami

She has been trending due to allegations from MacG that she is dating Master KG and that they have a child together

Fans had mixed reactions, with many commenting on her figure-hugging leather pants and sharing humorous remarks

Nkosazana Daughter's viral dance video received hilarious reactions from social media users. The singer, who has been trending because of the rumours that Master KG is her baby daddy, showed off her moves in a video.

Nkosazana Daughter's dance video received mixed reactions from fans. Image: @nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Nkosazana Daughter drops dance video

SA singer Nkosazana Daughter recently showed off her cute dance moves in a viral video. The star has been charting social media trends and hogging headlines after MacG alleged that she was dating Master KG and even having a child together.

Taking to her TikTok page, Nkosazana shared a video while jamming to her song Dali Wami. The star flaunted her killer curves in a figure-hugging pair of leather pants and a black top.

Fans react to Nkosazana Daughter's look

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's video. Many commented about her leather pants, which left little to the imagination.

@Ludwe Jijana said:

"Sir Trill fumbled here... Yhoo"

@Zwoluga Tondie wrote:

"How do you guys wear these pants mara?"

@X NDOSI GAVU added:

"i condom emnyama uythathaphi."

@Tsp_www said:

"To us who run to the comment section after seeing it."

Nakonizer❤️ said:

"I liked the video, then scrolled past but then I remembered there's a comment section and guess what..."

@Vhanyai Bele added:

"I thought, is that big black shining mamba?"

Master KG announces new music with Nkosazana Daughter amid paternity rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Master KG announced that he would soon release a new album with Nkosazana Daughter. This follows rumours that the Jerusalema hitmaker is Nkosazana's baby daddy.

Top Mzansi producer Master KG has been charting social media trends after MacG alleged that he is dating Nkosazana Daughter. Speaking in a controversial video, MacG said the stars even have a baby together.

Source: Briefly News