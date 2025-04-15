Netizens across Mzansi dissected former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie’s dating history by comparing her ex ProVerb with current husband Musa Mthombeni

A social media user posted pictures of Liesl with both men, while she has been married to Mthombeni since July 2021

Local netizens reacted on social media to say Laurie should have stayed with ProVerb as they questioned her relationship with TV host Mthombeni

Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie’s dating history has come under the spotlight after a fan shared pictures of her with her current husband, Musa Mthombeni and her ex-ProVerb.

The Mzansi beauty has been married to tv host Mthombeni since 2021 while she ended a three-year relationship with rapper ProVerb in 2018.

Liesl Laurie spent three years with rapper ProVerb before she married Musa Mthombeni in 2021. Image: Proverbmusic and drmusamthombeni.

Source: Instagram

Local X user @KasiBoySA shared the post of Laurie with the two men and captioned it by saying: ‘Sometimes another man is all you need’.

Liesl Laurie has a history of high-profile relationships

Laurie's relationships came under spotlight via the tweet below:

The tweet showed Laurie sitting with ProVerb in front of a house while the picture with Mthobeni had a breathtaking view of a city behind them.

Having recently celebrated a decade after winning the Miss South Africa title, the last thing Laurie would have expected from fans would have been criticism over her relationships.

TV host Musa Mthombeni and former Miss South African Liesl Laurie have been married since July 2021. Image: liesllaurie.

Source: Instagram

Current husband Mthombeni has made his name hosting a medical show while he alsoi earned the title of doctor after completing a radiology degree.

The couple shared insight into their relationship on their Instagram accounts:

Fans question Liesl Laurie’s love life

Local netizens reacted on social media to share their views on Laurie’s love life, saying she should have stayed with Pro Verb, who marked 20 years since his debut album.

Thabo_smol made a judgement:

“But frame two is soulless.”

TheMusicBinger said ProVerb was a better partner:

“I feel like what she had with Pro was more genuine.”

Musa_mansa said ProVerb is lucky:

“Pro was the biggest winner in this scenario.”

VITO_G_Wagon is not a fan of Mthombani:

“Sometimes all you need is a simp, lol.”

Just_Kenzo said Liesl had a better relationship with ProVerb:

“Money can dress up a moment, but it can’t fake a real connection. Sometimes, those township days hold more love than any penthouse ever could.”

Chiefcebo said Liesl made the right choice:

“I agree. If I can't help you prosper and be happy, leave.”

Justnyoo admires Laurie:

“Two qualities of her that stand out are that she knows how to choose a man and she sticks by her man no matter what. The comparison is inaccurate since both brothers are doing good for themselves, and both are educated NQF 7 and above.”

Ngangolwandle7 criticised social media users:

“What I’ve picked up with people on social media is that if a couple (esp the man) is broke, they assume that there is genuine love in that relationship. And when the couple has money they again assume that the love is fake. The woman is in for money. Just guilt tripping

KatlegoGodKenna made a note:

“Interesting. There's probably a picture of Dr Musa with some girl from the same year that Proverb's picture was taken.”

Tillyies slammed users:

“You guys are really rude. Is there a need or reason for this? You really are a boy, and this is the kasi mentality that people often refer to. You must be so miserable honestly, what upsets you about Musa's marriage so much?”

Source: Briefly News