ProVerb prioritises education, recently earning a Business Administration degree from Regenesys College and setting his sights on an MBA and DBA

Fans praised ProVerb's commitment, with many feeling inspired to pursue their own academic goals

Other celebrities like Ayanda Thabethe and Somizi Mhlongo are also advancing their education, with Ayanda awaiting her MBA results and Somizi studying fashion design

Media personality ProVerb believes that education is the key to the future. Despite having a successful career, the star still wants to pursue his education.

ProVerb has announced that he wants to further his education.

Source: Instagram

ProVerb sets sights on MBA and DBA

One of South Africa's most famous TV presenters and rappers ProVerb is enhancing his education. The star who recently bagged a degree in Business Administration from Regenesys College said it's not the end.

Taking to his Instagram page, ProVerb said he had finally framed his degree and graduation picture. He also revealed that he wants to pursue his MBA and DBA. The post read:

"Finally framed my graduation certificate and picture, long overdue but right on time. As I find a place for them in my office, I’m leaving a few empty spaces, one for my MBA and, God willing, another for my DBA."

He added:

"Every milestone is a reminder of how far we've come and how much further we can go. Here's to celebrating the journey while making room for what's next."

Fans react to ProVerb's post

Social media users applauded the star for motivating them. Many said they were following in ProVerb's footsteps and also pursuing different qualifications from different institutions.

@bokabald said:

"Keep motivating us, I will be graduating soon with my Bachelor of Business Administration."

@kelemrwashu commented:

"Truly inspiring"

@mknoge01 added:

"Inspiration right there, congratulations abuti."

@missdidilesbbm wrote:

"I love this for you, congratulations. This is an amazing achievement."

@luxato_cpt commented:

"Congratulations Mr ProVerb. You truly lead by example and your dedication to excellence is inspiring. Another graduation under your belt is a testament to your relentless pursuit of growth and knowledge. With an MBA already achieved and a DBA on the horizon, you are showing us all the power of continuous self-improvement. You absolutely deserve Man of the Year 2025, keep shining."

@sir_allaster commented:

"They said in the letter we regret to inform you, but I have got no regrets coz it;s the failures that form you."

Other celebrities advancing their education

Many celebrities are inspiring their fans by taking their education seriously. Ayanda Thabethe is studying for her MBA. The star revealed that she was waiting for her MBA results.

Somizi Mhlongo is also following his dream of becoming a fashion designer. The star has been sharing his journey with his fans on social media.

ProVerb reacts to still having fans

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that everything in life is genuinely unexpected. The South African radio and TV personality ProVerb, whose real name is Tebogo Sidney Thapelo Thekisho, was stunned to learn that he still had loyal supporters who listened to his music.

Recently, the former Idols SA presenter, who recently graduated, shared on his Instagram page how grateful he is to know that he still has fans and 18,5K monthly listeners on Spotify even though he has retired from the music industry.

