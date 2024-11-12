The former Idols SA presenter ProVerb was stunned after he discovered he still had fans who listened to his music

The radio presenter shared a lengthy post on Instagram detailing how he was shook to see he still had 18,5K monthly listeners on Spotify

ProVerb expressed his gratitude to everyone who still supported his work even after he retired from the music industry

ProVerb reacted to him still having fans. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Everything in life is genuinely unexpected. The South African radio and TV personality ProVerb, whose real name is Tebogo Sidney Thapelo Thekisho, was stunned to learn that he still had loyal supporters who listened to his music.

Recently, the former Idols SA, who recently graduated, shared on his Instagram page how grateful he is to know that he still has fans and 18,5K monthly listeners on Spotify even though he has retired from the music industry.

ProVerb is thankful for the support

With the support he has been getting for his music, he wrote:

"Life has a way of surprising you when you least expect it. My music journey began with my debut album in 2005 and ended with my 5th and final album in 2015, a decision I made believing it was no longer worth my while as I always felt unsupported.

"Fast-forward to today, and my son brought something incredible to my attention: My music is apparently on @spotify with 18.5K monthly listeners! To say I’m shocked and humbled is an understatement. I retired before streaming platforms became the norm, yet here we are. To everyone still listening, supporting, and keeping my music alive: thank you from the depths of my heart. Your love and appreciation mean more than you’ll ever know."

ProVerb encourages fans to enrolls at school

In a previous report from Briefly News, ProVerb encouraged his fans to enrol in tertiary qualification programs.

This was when the star decided to return to school and study towards a BBA. ProVerb made the announcement on his Facebook page and Instagram, and his fans couldn't stop praising him.

Source: Briefly News