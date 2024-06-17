South African radio personality ProVerb celebrated his daughter's 18th birthday

The former Idols SA host and co-producer posted a video of how his daughter's birthday celebration decor looked like

Many netizens flooded ProVerb's comment section with heartfelt messages for him and his daughter

ProVerb celebrated his daughter's special day. Image: @proverbmusic

Source: Instagram

Having a present father is one thing every child wishes for. South African media personality ProVerb is living proof of that as he celebrates his daughter's special day.

ProVerb organises his daughter's 18th birthday

The South African radio personality who recently displayed impressive academic results again made headlines on social media.

The former Idols SA host and co-producer organised his daughter's 18th birthday earlier. The star posted the video of how his daughter's 18th birthday party decor looked like on his Instagram page and captioned it:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Did my best as a Father for my daughter's 18th birthday party. Couldn't help but reflect on the significance of all this happening the weekend of #Youthday & #FathersDay with a song I wrote about her called #TheJourney. Here's to all the Fathers, who continuously do their absolute best for their young ones. May the Journey continue..."

Watch the video below:

Fans shower ProVerb and his daughter with love

Many netizens showered the star and his daughter with his love. See some of the comments below:

t.y_hlangwane commented:

"This is amazing man! You did well PRO! You did amazing brother!"

lerato_mvelase mentioned:

"You did so well my brother, I am so proud of the man and father you are. Our girl is now a beautiful young woman with a beautiful mind. I can’t wait to see this new season of her life, happy birthday and well done to you."

bridgetmasinga responded:

"I expect it was nothing short of amazing. Happy Birthday to the young lady (and a Happy Father’s Day weekend)."

melzinbala replied:

"I’m sure it was a huge success. Good job Dad!"

i_am_phumeza said:

"Did you say 18 years bathong they grow up so fast, hope she is still enjoying happy birthday to her and happy fathers day to you."

leboboriginal wrote:

"The most beautiful things a man can gift to their children is be the present loving dad you did well."

missdiddlesbbm shared:

"Wow. This is amazing, I can’t believe your daughter is 18 already, are we that old OMG…Happy Birthday to the young lady, May this new chapter bring lotsa love, light and happiness. Happy Father’s Day to you KING."

Ace Magashule addresses corruption accusations

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ace Magashule's claim that he had no knowledge of the corruption charges laid against him.

The former Free State premier said he did not steal any money from the state, hoping the case would end.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News