Ace Magshule was in court on Friday and claims he is not guilty of the corruption charges he is accused of

The former Free State Premier said he wants the case to end because he did not steal money from state coffers

SA citizens reacted on social media and some said it was hard to believe that Magashule was completely innocent

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ace Magashule outside the Free State High Court. Image: Mlungisi Louw

Source: Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN - Ace Magashule was back at the Free State High Court for the R225 million asbestos tender corruption charges on Friday.

According to EWN, the case against the former Secretary General of the African National Congress (ANC) and 18 others was postponed to May 5 after their short appearance.

Magashule said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have nothing on him because he did not steal money from the government while he was the Premier of the Free State.

He said the charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering were brought against him to stop him from running for top ANC spots at the party's national conference in December, reported TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Magashule and his co-accused are challenging the case and the postponement will provide the Supreme Court time to make a decision on their petition.

SA citizens' comments on Magashule

Lejone Mafale mentioned:

"NPA is full of incompetent people who can't make any decisions without asking CR22 permission."

Ronald Makhubela stated:

"Politics is very dangerous, Ace thought he was more powerful than the ANC itself, he even tried to suspend the President, but just look where he is now."

Pravesh Bhoodram posted:

"He will have his day in court. And then the truth will be revealed."

Hannes Botha wrote:

"Not a cent, it's true, because it seems to be millions and millions."

Joachim Notzon added:

"No not a cent but millions."

Carl Niehaus says Jacob Zuma, Ace Magashule and Lindiwe Sisulu offered support for new RET movement

Briefly News reported that Former African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus has set his sights on recruiting some of the party’s heavyweights to join his new movement.

Niehaus, who was expelled and later resigned from the ruling party, is in talks with former president Jacob Zuma, suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to join his organisation, the Radical Economic Transformation Movement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News