JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus has set his sights on recruiting some of the party’s heavyweights to join his new movement.

Carl Niehaus said Jacob Zuma, Ace Magashule and Lindiwe Sisulu have shown interest in his political movement. Image: Michael Kovac, Marco Longari, Mlungisi Louw & Foto24

Source: Getty Images

Niehaus, who was expelled and later resigned from the ruling party, is in talks with former president Jacob Zuma, suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to join his organisation, the Radical Economic Transformation Movement.

During an interview with Pretoria News, the former uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association national executive committee (NEC) member said the launch of his movement is expected to take place soon.

Niehaus said that the Radical Economic Transformation Movement would bring unity to political parties. Discussing his potential allies, he said the trio are in support of the movement but it is unclear how involved they would be.

The former ANC member said his movement would be able to sustain itself through crowdfunding, membership fees and donations. He said the Radical Economic Transformation Movement would remain true to the commitment to liberate citizens from the “white monopoly capital” and exploitation.

According to the Daily Maverick, Niehaus was expelled from the ANC after being found guilty of misconduct. He served the party for more than 40 years.

Carl Niehaus welcomes Mervyn Dirks, Nkosentsha Shezi and 3 others to new RET movement

Briefly News also reported that expelled African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus has welcomed five new members into the ranks of his new organisation, the Radical Economic Transformation Movement (Retmo).

Suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks, who notably voted against President Cyril Ramaphosa on the Phala Phala report and Nkosentsha Shezi, the chairperson of the ANC's radical economic transformation faction, are among those who joined the movement.

Retmo's steering committee also included South African Truckers Association President Mary Phadi, South Africa's former ambassador to Qatar, Faizel Moosa and businesswoman Siyalithatha Ilizwe, TimesLIVE reported.

