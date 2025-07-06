President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is attending a BRICS Leaders' summit in Brazil, has spoken about KwaZulu-Natal Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's explosive allegations

Mkhwanazi implicated police minister Senzo Mchunu and top cop General Shadfrack Sibiya of being involved in criminal activities and meddling in police investigations

Ramaphosa's response angered South Africans, who accused him of betraying the country

RIO DE JANIERO, BRAZIL — President Cyril Ramaphosa has slammed KwaZulu-Natal Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's explosive 6 July 2025 press briefing, where he blew the lid off a criminal syndicate involving ministers and top cops.

What did Cyril Ramaphosa say?

The Presidency released a statement from Ramaphosa on its @PresidencyZA X account. Ramaphosa spoke while attending the BRICS Leaders' Summit, which is currently underway in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Ramaphosa was unhappy about Mkhwanazi's actions and slammed him.

Ramaphosa said the allegations are a matter of grave national security concern and has given them the highest priority attention. He said that the country's rule of law must be affirmed, and South Africa's security services are safeguarded. He said the trading of accusations and counter-accusations threatens to undermine public confidence and sow confusion.

"Furthermore, these actions damage the unity and focus of the police," he said.

View the X statement here:

What did Mkhwanazi say?

In his press briefing, Mkhwanazi accused police minister Senzo Mchunu of interfering with police investigations by attempting to disband the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team in 2024.

This was after the task team reportedly uncovered a crime syndicate, headquartered in Gauteng and operating nationwide with the help of ministers, prosecutors, judges, and police officers. Mkhwanazi accused Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya of colluding with Mchunu to dismantle the unit.

Mchunu and Sibiya respond

In response, Mchunu denied the allegations and called them baseless. He said that the allegations would be investigated and accused Mkhwanazi of trying to tarnish his and the police force's dignity.

Sibiya denied that he colluded with Mchunu to interfere in the work of the Political Killings Task Force. He said that he, not Mkhwanazi, secured arrests for the murder of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and warned Mkhwanazi to stop issuing alleged threats of violence.

South Africans unhappy with Ramaphosa

Netizens weighed in on Ramaphosa's statement, and some slammed him.

Corruption-Hater said:

"We have lost confidence in your presidency, and know that you have chosen to support thugs in your political party."

Drumstick said:

"The root of the problem is our ANC, Mr President. You've repeatedly deployed and appointed compromised, politically connected individuals instead of competent professionals, and now you're shocked that the system is falling apart?"

Naye sasid:

"I do not doubt that Mkhwanazi used the Press Conference as a last resort for attention after he had been ignored several times by his corrupt superiors when he raised the matters with them."

Ngqwana Ngqwato said:

"I'm sure the punishment for Mchunu will be harsher than Whitfield's."

Evidence Bongwe said:

"We have the most useless president ever."

Political parties call for action following Mkhwaqanzi's revelations

In a related article, Briefly News reported that political parties, including the Economic Freedom Fighters, the Democratic Alliance, and the MK Party, responded to Mkhwanazi's press briefing. The parties demanded that action be taken.

The EFF called on the Portfolio Committee on Police Chairperson Ian Cameron to convene a Portfolio Committee Sitting. Cameron called for a debate in Parliament to address the corruption in the South African Police Service.

