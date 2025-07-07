The African National Congress's former National Executive Committee member and spokesperson, Pule Mabe, is expected to appear in court again

He will appear in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Ekurhuleni on charges relating to corruption

South Africans were faithless in the justice system and doubted that he would be successfully prosecuted

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Pule Mabe is back in court. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PALM RIDGE, EKURHULENI — South Africans questioned whether the African National Congress's (ANC) former spokesperson and National Executive Committee (NEC) member, Pule Mabe, would be prosecuted as he is expected to appear in court for his corruption case.

Pule Mabe back in court

According to SABC News, Mabe and his co-accused are expected to appear before the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge, Ekurhuleni, on 7 July 2025. Pule and six others will appear to finalise the charge sheet after the case was postponed last month.

What is Pule Mabe charged with?

Mabe has been slapped with fraud, theft, money laundering, and contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act charges after his company, Groen Mintirho, reportedly unlawfully received a R27 million waste collection tuk-tuks tender. The company was supposed to supply 200 tuk-tuks for waste collection in 2017.

Former ANC NEC member Pule Mabe will appear in court. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Other ANC bigwigs accused of corruption

Mabe is not the only ANC member who is under the microscope of the law. The former Speaker of the National Assembly and Minister of Defence, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, was arrested in 2024 for allegedly receiving kickbacks during her tenure Defense Minister in 2016.

Mapisa-Nqakula handed herself over to the Lyttleton Police Station in Tshwane. She was given bail after she appeared in court. The ANC Women's League distanced itself from her and said it would not support members accused of corruption.

The former Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, was also arrested and charged with corruption. This was after he allegedly received bribery money from a senior employee of the IT company, EOH.

He and his co-accused, Jhan MacKay, appeared in court. However, the case was withdrawn, and the charges were dropped.

Soth Sfians weigh in

Netizens commenting on Facebook did not believe that justice would be served.

Kopano Skopman said:

"Nothing will happen to them. We've seen with Simelane and that former National Assembly speaker who was accused of embezzling state funds."

Samkelo Eric Mbokazi said:

"It's all the same. The judiciary is captured."

Mthlo GP said:

"But we all know the outcome of the case already, so don't waste our time."

Mapule Rarane Mogashoa asked:

"Who in the ANC doesn't have a criminal case?"

Otshepeng Tshepi Marttins said:

"I used to think Pule Mabe was clean. He is also implicated in scandals. I had a lot of faith in this guy."

