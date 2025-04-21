The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) said it distanced itself from members who have been accused of corruption

These included former Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae

Mapisa-Nqakula is currently released on bail after she was arrested for corruption, and Letsoha-Mathae was also accused of corruption

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.

The ANCWL said it would not stand with corrupt-accused members. Images: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) secretary-general Nokuthula Nqaba revealed that the league has refused to stand with members who have been accused of corruption. This includes former Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae.

ANCWL distances itself from corrupt-accused members

According to Sunday World, Nqaba provided insight into why the ANCWL has not been attending Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's court appearance since she handed herself over to the Lyttleton Police Station in 2024. this was after she was charged with corruption and accused of receiving kickbacks during her tenure as the Minister of Defence.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Nqaba said the political party's renewal agenda was the reason why it has not supported Mapisa-Nqakula. The league also did not show Letsoha-Mathae any support when she was accused of corruption in 2024, shortly after she was sworn in as the Free State premier. ActionSA laid corruption charges against Letsoha-Mathae in October last year after she and her husband. Lawrence Mathae, was accused of benefitting from a multi-million tender

The League, she said, wanted no association with corruption. She admitted that the ANCWL wad on the wrong side of history when it supported former president Jacob Zuma during his 2005 rape trial and not the victim.

Nqaba said that the league is complying with the ANC's resolution that prohibits members from using the ANC logo and colours to support fellow party members who have been accused of corruption and other serious crimes.

The ANC Women's League said it is not in the corner of corruption-accused members. Image: Bongani Siziba/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on Sunday World's Facebook post shared their views.

Punky Mohono Khoxa said:

"This is the beginning of the end of the ANC. We must just dig their grave as they dug a million graves for us."

Menzi Buthelezi said:

"Magogo is going to jail. Ain't no way you ate beating a case with no legal fees."

Thoko Mjapane Lephuthing said:

"The whole of the ANC officials' background should be scrutinised."

Carl Taylor said:

"We need to see convictions not what we normally see about bad investigations and not enough evidence."

ANCWL demands more women should be in power

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the ANCWL demanded that more women should be in power. This was after the ANC did not retain its majority in the2024 elections and a Government of National Unity was formed.

The ANCWL's head of elections said the former ruling power had not done enough to ensure women are deployed to positions of power. South Africans debated their statements.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News