The African National Congress Women's League has called for transformation in positions of power

Its head of elections said the African National Congress has not done enough to make sure women are deployed to positions of power

South Africans disputed her statements and claimed that women in power are no better than their male counterparts

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Women's League slammed the ANC for not making sure female members are deployed into influential positions.

Women must be in positions of power: ANCWL

The ANCWL's head of elections, Pemmy Majodina, spoke during the Winnie Madikizela Mandela Bridges launch in the Eastern Cape. SABC News said the party has not done enough to deploy its female members into powerful positions.

Majodina said that women bear the brunt of poverty. She also pointed out that there are more women than men in the country, and the ANC's deployment should reflect that reality.

Netizens debate her words

South Africans on social media disagreed with her and used examples of women who have abused their power, including the former speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

BK Rsa said:

"It's too late. We don't need more Mapisa-Nqakulas."

Bona Tumelo Otto said:

"I laugh because she is a beneficiary of patriarchy, and she is lying."

Mbuso Euclid said:

"Same old song, different elections."

Musa C Lukhele said:

"We had a lot in the past, and still have even now. They're not doing anything. There was once one who denied people ARVs. The only thing they're good at is protecting the corrupt."

Ntodeni Khorommbi asked:

"All you need is power. Power to do what exactly?"

ANC confident Mapisa-Nqakula's resignation won't affect election performance

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress's Youth League is confident Mapisa-Nqakula's resignation will not dent their election efforts and results.

Mapisa-Nqakula stepped down after she was slapped with charges of corruption. Many believed the party's claim was arrogant.

