The African National Congress Youth League is confident that Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's resignation will have no bearing on the party during the elections

The former Speaker stepped down from her position after she was compelled to hand herself over to the South African Police Services

South Africans remarked that the ruling party was seemingly arrogant, and many said they would not win the elections

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Youth League is confident that the resignation of Parliament's ex-Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula won't harm how the ruling party will perform at the polls in May.

ANCYL confident in poll performance

According to SABC News, the ANCYL spokesperson, Zama Khangase, said that they accepted her resignation and took the step-aside policy seriously.

Khangase added that the step-aside policy compels anyone facing serious criminal charges to refrain from being politically active on behalf of the party.

What you need to know about Mapisa-Nqakula's case

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula resigned from her position as the Speaker of Parliament

This came after she failed in her bid to have her arrest warrant blocked

Mapisa-Nqakula handed herself over at the Lyttleton Police Station and was processed

SA roasts the ruling party

South African citizens on Facebook criticised the ruling party and accused it of being too confident.

Mokone L Komane said:

“Their arrogance is shameful.”

Le Bo Simon Dikgale said:

“There is confidence, arrogance and ignorance. And most people often mix them and end up living in uncontrollable illusion.”

Michael Johnson said:

“Is there a Youth League left there?”

Tshireletso Johannes said:

“All they care about is to remain in power. After elections, it will be business as usual.”

Xoli Xoly asked:

“Are you sure?”

Mapisa-Nqakula granted R50K bail

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Mapisa-Nqakula was granted R50,000 bail.

She appeared before the Pretoria Magistrates Court after handing herself to the police. South Africans are disappointed that she was not sent to jail.

