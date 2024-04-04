A snake was spotted outside the house of the former Speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

It was seen slithering in the direction of her house as two cars drove away after a South African Police Service member opened the gate

South Africans questioned why there was a snake of that size, and many had their theories

Netizens were shocked to see a snake near Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's home. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Mark Kostich

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA – As if it wasn't enough that Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is facing 12 charges relating to allegedly receiving R2.3 million in bribery money, another surprise slithered into the former Madame Speaker's saga. A snake was spotted outside of her house!

Snake seen outside Mapisa-Nqakula's house

Journalist @chirseldalewis shared a video of what was happening outside Mapisa-Nqakula's house. But what caught people's eyes was the unexpected member of the animal kingdom. As the camera pans and follows the cars driving out of Mapisa-Nqakula's house, the snake is seen slowly moving in the direction of the drama. View the video here:

What you need to know about Mapisa-Nqakula's case

The South African Police Service descended upon Mapisa-Nqakula's house and searched it from top to bottom

She, meanwhile, unsuccessfully fought to prevent the police from arresting her

She went to the extent of using her age in her bid to avoid getting cuffed

Netizens amazed by the snake

South Africans were stunned to see the slithering serpent in the video.

Mpume Cele said:

“It’s going to work on a plan for its mom.”

Bothwell Chinyakata asked:

“What is a snake doing outside? Is it coming from work?”

Siya Ndlumbini said:

“So the snake is coming back home.”

Dr Muvenda said:

“Seems like the snake arrived a bit late to save her.”

Smith asked:

“What if the snake is part of the convoy?”

Mapisa-Nqakula was supposed to hand herself in at Lyttleton Police Station

In a recent article, Briefly News reported that Mapisa-Nqakula was expected to hand herself in at the Lyttleton Police Station on 3 April.

This was after she lost her bid to block her arrest warrant. South Africans eagerly waited to see if she would give herself over to the men and women in blue.

Source: Briefly News