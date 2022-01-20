Is Kristen Stewart gay or bi? Who is her current partner, Dylan Meyer?

For decades, many actors and actresses in Hollywood have hidden their true identities, but not anymore. If you have watched Stephenie Meyer's Twilight novel series, you probably know Isabella (Bella) Swan. Kristen, who acted Bella, has openly stated her sexual orientation and has recently been engaged to her two year long love, Meyer Dylan.

Kristen Stewart attends The 11th Annual Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards hosted by Los Angeles Confidential Magazine in California.

Source: Getty Images

Born Kristen Jaymes Stewart, she is a well-known American actress, model, and filmmaker with several awards and accolades in the entertainment industry. What is Kristen Stewart's gender? The actress is a female. Her biography unearths some details about her personal life beyond acting.

Kristen Stewart's profile summary

Birth name: Kristen Jaymes Stewart

Kristen Jaymes Stewart Nickname: KStew, Kris and Stew

KStew, Kris and Stew Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: April 9 1990

April 9 1990 Kristen Stewart's age: 31 years (as of 2022)

31 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Instagram: kristexnstewart

kristexnstewart Current residence: Los Angeles, USA

Los Angeles, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Bisexual

Bisexual Weight in pounds: 119

119 Weight in kilograms: 54

54 Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Body measurements in inches: 32-22-32

32-22-32 Body measurements in centimetres: 87-56-87

87-56-87 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Green

Green Father: John Stewart

John Stewart Mother: Jules Mann-Stewart

Jules Mann-Stewart Siblings: Cameron, Dan, and Taylor

Cameron, Dan, and Taylor Girlfriend: Dylan Meyer

Dylan Meyer Profession: Actress, model and director

Actress, model and director Net worth: $70 million

Biography

The Hollywood star was born April 9 1990, in Los Angeles, California, United States. Her father, John Stewart, worked as a stage manager and TV producer. Her mother, Jules Mann-Stewart, is a script supervisor and director. Both parents had tales of working long hours on site.

She has three siblings, one blood brother, Cameron Stewart and two adopted brothers, Dana Stewart and Taylor Stewart.

What is Kristen Stewart most famous for?

Stewart rose to international fame as the star of Twilight, a young-adult novel about vampires and werewolves set in the Pacific Northwest when she was eighteen years old. Stewart gained many followers as a result of the movie.

Kristen Stewart's Netflix series Twilight Saga has been highly successful since its debut from 2008 to 2012. This film tells the story of Bella, a teenager and Edward, a 108-year-old vampire and his family's ability to keep Bella safe from evil vampires.

Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 05 2021, in Paris, France.

Source: Getty Images

Some fast facts about Kristen:

Her grandpa worked as an assistant director for Cecil B DeMille

Her father is a television producer, and her mother is a screenplay supervisor and director in the entertainment sector

When she was eight years old, an agent saw her perform in a Christmas play at her primary school, and she decided to pursue acting

In The Safety of Objects, she had her first significant cinematic role as Patricia Clarkson's daughter (2001)

she had her first significant cinematic role as Patricia Clarkson's daughter (2001) Her big break came in 2002 when she was 12 years old and played Jodie Foster's diabetic daughter in Panic Room , for which she won her first Young Artist Award nomination

, for which she won her first Young Artist Award nomination When she won Best Supporting Actress in The Artist, she became the first American actress to receive a coveted César Award (France's Oscar equivalent)

What is Kristen Stewart's sexuality?

Is Kristen Stewart bi? Yes, the television star has revealed many times that she is bisexual. Her love story revolves around dating men and women, clearly showing that her sexual attraction is for both genders.

Like many actors who struggle with their sexual orientation, she fought the urge to pronounce her stand on the issue for a long time.

Finally, she was able to express who she was. When did Kristen Stewart come out? In 2017, she mentioned that it was the most fascinating and weird thing she had ever experienced. She stated that she used to be fearful and felt violated, but that has changed since she has grown out of it.

The Spencer star chose to come out of hiding because she didn't want anyone to believe she was ashamed of dating someone of the same gender. Furthermore, the celebrity star is an outspoken supporter of the LGBT community.

Dylan Meyer and fiancée Kristen Stewart are seen on November 2 2021, in New York City. Photo: Gotham/GC I

Source: Getty Images

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

Is Kristen Stewart lesbian? Yes, the potential future Oscar nominee is bisexual and is engaged to Dylan Meyer, a screenwriter and actress. Stewart confirmed the engagement with Dylan in an interview on The Howard Stern Show. Their relationship dates back to 2019 when revealed that the relationship was more serious. They are both from Los Angeles.

Today, Kristen Stewart identifies herself as bisexual after a long struggle to express her identity. She is happy understanding who she is and her sexual life. Today, this is allowed, and she is therefore honest in expressing her mind, unlike how the past looked for her.

