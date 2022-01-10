Emma Gretzky's biography: Who is Wayne Gretzky's daughter?

Emma Gretzky is a young American actress popularly known for starring as herself in Palo Alto, a teen drama film. She is also known for being Wayne Gretzky’s daughter, a renowned National Hockey League player and former head coach.

Wayne Gretzky started playing tennis at 12.

Source: Instagram

Is Emma Gretzky still playing tennis? Yes, she started playing tennis at the age of 12. So what else is known about her? Find out more about her personal and career life here.

Emma Gretzky’s biography

She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, USA, to Wayne Gretzky and Janet Jones. Emma’s father is a professional ice hockey player as well as the former head coach. Her mother is a famous actress.

Does Gretzky have a granddaughter? Yes, Walter Gretzky has two granddaughters and she is one of them. Also, she is the niece of Glen and Brent.

Emma was raised alongside 4 siblings. She is the youngest of Wayne Gretzky’s children. The names of her siblings are Tristan, Trevor, Ty and Paulina. Interestingly, Emma and her three brothers have followed in their father's footsteps. Unlike them, Pauline is an actress.

How old is Emma Gretzky?

Emma Gretzky's age is 18 years old as of January 2022. She was born on 28 March 2003, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

What is Emma Gretzky’s nationality?

She is an American national with mixed ethnicity.

Where is Emma Gretzky going to college?

Wayne Gretzky's daughter graduated from River Oaks Academy in 2021.

Source: Instagram

Regarding Emma Gretzky’s educational background, the actress attended Westlake Village School in her hometown, California for her high school studies. Later in 2021, she graduated from River Oaks Academy. Currently, the upcoming tennis player is studying at Southern Methodist University.

Emma Gretzky's career

She is a famous actress and a rising tennis player. She made her debut in acting when she portrayed the role of Emma in the drama film Palo Alto in 2013. Other main casts were; James Franco, Emma Roberts and Jack Kilmer.

Regarding her sports career, it’s well-known that she comes from a sporty family. Hence, she started showing interest in playing tennis at 12. Later, she joined the Westlake Village, tennis team.

She went for training at the Spokane Club, where Jeff Uria, a tennis director, coached her. Furthermore, she participated in a junior tennis competition in Northridge.

Emma Gretzky's net worth

According to Idol Networth, she is alleged to be worth around $16 million. However, this information is not official. Her primary source of income is from acting and as a tennis player.

How much is Wayne Gretzky’s wife net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has an estimated net worth of $100 million. Her wealth is attributed to her acting career. Also, her father is worth $250 million at the time of writing.

How tall is Emma Gretzky?

The Gretzky' sisters.

Source: Instagram

Based on Emma Gretzky's images, she is around is 5 feet 3 inches (161 centimetres) tall. She also weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). In addition, she has brown eyes and blonde hair.

Social media presence

Unlike her other family members, she is neither on Instagram nor Twitter. Thus, anyone looking for Emma Gretzky's Instagram account will not find any on the platform. The same applies to Emma Gretzky's Twitter account.

Where is Emma Gretzky?

She currently resides with her parents in California, USA.

Emma Gretzky is a young rising tennis player and an actress. She has followed her parents' footsteps in the sports and entertainment industry. Wayne Gretzky’s daughter developed an interest in playing tennis when she was 12 years old, and she is trying to make a career out of it.

Source: Briefly News