How to do learner's licence booking online 2022? With infographic

Complete your learner’s licence booking online today. SA's National Traffic Information System (NaTIS) has a digitized system called eNaTIS, which enables one to complete the process at their convenience. NaTIS works hand in hand with driving licence testing centres nationwide to maintain order and safety on the roads. So, which qualifications should a potential motorist meet to secure the licence?

A learner's license is a permit and proof that one has a basic understanding of the road's safety and the car. The permit is awarded to motorists who have passed the test for driving particular vehicles but are under training.

How to complete the learner's licence booking online process

The driver's licence booking online process is straightforward if you meet all the government's requirements. Remember that your age and the vehicle category you choose will determine the type of permit you qualify for.

How can you book a learner's licence online?

the learner's licence booking online process on the eNaTIS website. NATIS requires specific documents from the applicant to assure themselves that they are issuing the licence to qualified individuals. Here is a list of documents needed to book a learner's test online:

Your original ID and two photocopies

Confirm the number of photos needed with the DLTC. Usually, they are two ID-sized black and white or colour photographs (35mm x 45mm).

Pay the booking fee on time. Remember, the learner’s licence booking fee in 2022 differs from one place to another. On average, it can cost R55 to R213.

One should provide proof of residence, which is primarily a utility bill. If you do not have one, the owner must make an affidavit declaring that you stay at the mentioned address.

Informal settlers should provide a letter of residence with an official stamp from the ward councillor.

The learner's licence booking online services for Gauteng residents and entire South Africa can be done at the NaTIS website. Here are the crucial steps to follow to get the learner’s licence online:

Visit the eNaTIS online booking website.

eNaTIS online booking website. Click on online services.

Click book now for learner's licence test.

Fill out the application form.

Click submit to complete the process.

The system generates an appointment date for writing your test after submitting your application details and paying the fee.

Remember that NaTIS online booking slots are allocated within 30 days of registration. You will receive a notification indicating the DLTC, date, and time of your slot has been reserved for you via email or SMS.

Accept the slot allocated to you within 24 hours of being notified. Otherwise, the system will queue you up for another when it opens up.

How do I book for my learner's test at a DLTC?

Alternatively, visit the nearest driving licensing testing centre (DLTC) with the above documents to book a driving test and complete the application. So, how do you book for a learner's test? Below is a general guide for all applicants:

Visit the nearest driving licensing testing centre (DLTC) and book a test date.

You will be given an appointment sheet with all the necessary information.

Confirm your booking and appointment to ensure that you will be available on the set date and time.

After making the booking fee payment, you will be issued a receipt.

How to apply for a learner's license if you cannot read or write

Your learner's licence booking online process is different from that of those who can read and write. Apply for an Oral Learner's Licence if you cannot read or write. All your answers will be spoken. Here is how you do it:

Have an affidavit from SAPS that states one of the following reasons for applying for an oral test:

You have a learning disability. You cannot read or write. You have Dyslexia.

Visit the nearest DLTC with the following documents:

An affidavit from SAPS An identification document, e.g. ID or passport Proof of disability from a learning institution or health practitioner Two recently taken and identical photos (per application)

The provincial supervisor will contact you for further instructions after receiving a permission letter from the Provincial Administration's office.

Vital information about the learner's test

Do not panic on the day you are to take your test. Instead, relax and be on time. Also, do not assume you have failed after doing the exam. Below are essential details you need to know about the learner's permit test:

The DLTC will give you an application form (LL1 ) for the learner's license test upon submitting the necessary documents. Some of the details to fill in include identification details. Foreigners need to specify their countries of origin and residency status (permanent or temporary).

A licenced optometrist will carry out an eye test on you and give you a form to submit to the DLTC.

Note that if you are above sixty-five years and booking for this permit, you must fill in a Medical Certificate form (MC) at the DLTC before a qualified physician tests your eyes.

Study all road signs and safety rules and understand the class of motor vehicles you want to drive before sitting for the test.

Remember to carry a booking receipt, issue fee, and ID on the day of the test.

Lastly, pay the R33 issue fee if you pass the test and get your driver's licence on the same day.

What is the legal age to get a learner's licence in South Africa?

You cannot renew your learner's licence because its validity should last beyond the twenty-four-month period. There are three different categories of permits:

1. Code 1 (Age 16 and above)

Code 1 licence is issued for a motor tricycle, quadricycle, motorcycle with or without a sidecar. For you to be legible for this licence, you should at least be sixteen years old while undertaking the test. In addition, the capacity of your motorcycle's engine should not be more than 125 cc, not unless you are above eighteen years old.

2. Code 2 (Age 17 and above)

Code 2 licence is issued to motorists driving motor vehicles whose gross weight is not more than three thousand five hundred kilograms. These are light motor vehicles, and the age limit for doing this licencing test is seventeen years.

Therefore, apply for a code EB or B permit only because you cannot use a code 2 learner's license to apply for a code C, C1, EC1, or EC permit. You will also not be allowed to learn or drive a heavy motor vehicle.

3. Code 3 (Age 18 and above)

Code 3 licence is legible for motorists driving vehicles whose gross weight is more than three thousand five hundred kilograms. These are heavy motor vehicles, and the age limit for this permit's applicant is eighteen years.

If you ever want to apply for a code C, C1, EC1, or EC permit in future, then get a code 3 learner's license. However, you cannot drive a motorcycle using a code 3 learner's permit.

Where can you get the learner's licence application forms?

The application forms for a learner's permit are available on eNaTIS and in specific DLTCs. Click on the following municipalities to discover DLTCs you can contact.

There are 18 DLTCs equally spread throughout Cape Town from Atlantis, Durbanville, Eastridge and more.

All 40 Eastern Cape municipalities have reliable DLTCs. Additionally, their offices are open to everyone.

You will love how DLTCs in the 11 municipalities of Gauteng will serve you. Contact any of them for more inquiries about a learner's license.

DLTCs on the 24 Free State municipalities has the best staff. Their customer services are incredible.

Langlaagte is the only station in Johannesburg that offers foreign driver's license conversions.

The 54 KwaZulu-Natal municipalities have not been left behind. The region has enough DLTCs for those who need their services.

Limpopo has impeccable DLTCs throughout its 29 municipalities. Those who have encountered their services guarantee the best experience.

Mpumalanga's DLTCs also have a fantastic reputation. Whoever needs a learner's license will love it here.

Nelson Mandela Bay's DLTCs use modern training facilities for all learners. They are committed to providing top-notch services.

Namakwa, Phokwane, and Richtersveld (just to name but a few) have some of the country's top-rated DLTCs waiting to serve you.

The North West residents admit that their region's 23 municipalities have well-trained DLTCs to serve them anytime during official working hours.

You can also get your driving license from Tswne's DLTCs. Driving school instructors also get their certificates from these offices.

There are 30 municipalities in this region, and most of their residents can conveniently access DLTC services.

Can you drive with a learner's licence in South Africa?

Yes, but the law will allow you to only drive the class of vehicle you have trained for. Moreover, it is recommended for someone with this permit to drive under the supervision of a more experienced and licensed driver.

How long does it take to get a learner's licence in South Africa?

The permit is issued on the same day you pay the issuance fee, that is, after passing the learner's test.

How much does it cost to get a learner's licence in South Africa?

The learner's licence application fee is R68, while the issuance fee is R33. Meanwhile, its booking fee ranges from R55 to R213, depending on your location. So, ideally, collect about R350 to cater for all the costs.

Is the learner's test in SA hard?

The test is about an hour long, and the pass mark differs with the province. Hence, all you need is to remember the learner driver manual's road rules and signs because the exam has multiple choices.

Can I cancel my learner's test appointment date?

You will get a refund if you cancel your booking on eNaTIS but remember to cancel the appointment date with the testing centre you were to write your test at to prevent a backlog. However, you can only cancel the test appointment date if you are:

Attending a funeral (provide a death certificate)

Sick (provide a medical certificate)

Writing exams (provide a timetable)

Who can I contact if I have a problem?

NaTIS' contact details are on their website. Call 0861 400 800 or send them an email via onlinesupport@rtmc.co.za.

People in South Africa can now book a learner's test online on the electronic National Traffic Information System (eNaTIS) at affordable fees. Complete the process at the comfort of your home.

