PDP renewal: How to renew PDP license in South Africa 2024

In South Africa, if one wants to drive on public roads to transport goods, dangerous goods, or passengers to earn income, it is paramount to have a Professional Driving Permit (PDP). This article highlights the requirements, fees, and all the information you need to know about PDP renewal in South Africa in 2024.

Driving without the required license is illegal and can lead to fines, penalties, and legal consequences. In South Africa, having the appropriate license ensures that you are compliant with the country's traffic laws and regulations.

PDP renewal in South Africa

Before being called PrDP, it was known as a PDP and was issued before 1998. The PrDP is just an additional document to your driving license. You must have a valid professional driving permit (PrDP) if you operate any of the commercial vehicles below.

A breakdown vehicle

A minibus weighing more than 3500 kg

Any motor vehicle used to transport people for payments

A goods vehicle that exceeds 3500 kg

Dangerous vehicles such as fuel tankers

Light motor vehicles, including vehicles carrying passengers for economic purposes, e.g., a taxi-cab

Any motor vehicle designed to carry twelve people or more, including the driver

Any vehicle with an operating license

If you own any of these vehicles, it is important to ensure that anyone who drives it has the necessary professional driving permit of the appropriate category.

Note: Categories of vehicles that are given an exception include hearses, tractors, road buildings, agricultural machinery, and fire-fighting vehicles.

How to acquire a PrDP license in South Africa

Now that the limitations and categories required are understood, it is important to understand the process. These are all the requirements to get a PrDP license:

National ID

A valid driver's license

Passport size photos

Police clearance certificate and criminal record

A PDP medical form or certificate that should be less than two months old

The age requirements for various motor vehicle categories under the Professional Driving Permit (PrDP) are as follows:

Individuals must be 18 years or older to obtain a PrDP for a goods vehicle.

Individuals must be 21 years or older to acquire a PrDP for a passenger vehicle.

Individuals must be 25 years or older to possess a PrDP for a dangerous goods vehicle.

After acquiring all these documents, the person seeking the document must then visit the nearest Driving License Testing Centre (DLTC) to complete the PDP form. This form is titled Application for Professional Driving Permit (PD1).

NaTIS PDP renewal online booking

NaTIS PDP renewal online booking is made through the online NaTIS website. This website has been a source of controversy for a while.

Kindly note: This link does not work, and citizens continue to complain about its inefficiency and prefer the traditional method. Below is a step-by-step guide on how you can make your application:

Download the PDP application form or visit the nearest driving licence testing centre (DLTC) and complete the application. You can undergo an eye test at the testing centre, or if preferred, you have the option to have an eye examination conducted by a certified optometrist and then submit the completed form. Make your PDP price fee and head to the nearest police station to request a conviction report. Once you have submitted your conviction report, you will be informed once the PrDP card is ready for collection.

Below are bank details for depositing your application fee:

Account name: Ideco AFISwitch (Pty) Ltd

Ideco AFISwitch (Pty) Ltd Bank: ABSA

ABSA Branch: Business Banking Johannesburg North

Business Banking Johannesburg North Account type: Cheque

Cheque Account number: 4074078548

4074078548 Branch code: 630256

630256 Reference: Fill in the ID number of the applicant as the reference.

NB: Ensure you have your ID with you when collecting the PrDP card. Cards not collected within 120 days will be subject to destruction.

A PrDP can be revoked or suspended if one is found to be medically unfit, is found to be involved in any criminal activity, or has previously been convicted of being under the influence or for reckless driving.

PrDP fingerprint clearance

Checking the PrDP fingerprint clearance has become much easier for applicants in South Africa. There is a new SMS service from Afiswitch, the company managing the fingerprint clearance process.

The service works by sending an SMS to a PrDP applicant to certify that the results of his fingerprint clearance have been sent to the Driving License Testing Centre (DLTC) of origin for review by the relevant laws and policy directives.

This process saves a lot of time and money for the applicants. Fingerprint clearance involves a couple of steps, including:

Fingerprints are taken electronically at the DLTC and tethered to PrDP applications or renewals. They are then sent to the SAPS via the Afiswitch interface. The SAPS checks them and sends a report to Afiswitch. Finally, Afiswitch needs to send the report to the DLTC, where a decision is made following the relevant laws and policy directives.

Contact details

For more information regarding PrDP renewal online booking, contact the Transport Administration and Licensing helpdesk at the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works.

Phone: 0860 142 142

0860 142 142 E-mail: service@westerncape.gov.za/tal.clientservices@westerncape.gov.za

service@westerncape.gov.za/tal.clientservices@westerncape.gov.za Address: 9 Dorp Street, Cape Town, 8000

What is the difference between PDP and PrDP?

The old driving permit (PDP) was replaced by the new one called the Professional Driving Permit (PrDP). The goal of PrDP is to include more drivers who need to be healthy and have a good driving history.

How much does it cost to renew PDP in South Africa?

For the PDP renewal price, you can contact your local licensing office to find out the cost.

How long is a PDP license valid in South Africa?

The PrDP documents are only good for two years which is indicated on the front of the card. Once your card has expired, the process of renewal is similar to the one followed when applying.

Can you renew your PrDP online in South Africa?

The PDP online application service is currently only available in Gauteng. All residents of Gauteng can apply online for their renewal through the NaTIS official website.

Can you apply for a temporary PDP license?

If you have submitted an application for the renewal of your expired license or if you have misplaced your driver's license, you are eligible to apply for a temporary driving license. This temporary license is valid for a duration of six months and can be obtained from any Driving License Testing Center (DLTC).

How do you renew your South African driver's license abroad?

Driver's license can only be renewed in South Africa. It is not possible to apply for it from abroad.

How to write an affidavit for a lost driver's license in South Africa?

To write an affidavit for a lost driver's license in South Africa, create a typed document with the heading "Affidavit," include the following:

Your personal details

Declare the statement under oath.

Present the facts in a numbered list

Add a statement of truth

Include a signature block with the date and place

The affidavit must be signed in the presence of a commissioner of oaths, who can be found at the South African Police Service (SAPS), a lawyer/notary, the post office's commissioner of oaths, or some banks offering notarial services.

PDP renewal ensures that you continue to meet the legal requirements for driving certain categories of vehicles for commercial purposes. This helps ensure that you remain competent and up-to-date with any changes in regulations, contributing to overall road safety.

