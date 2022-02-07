How to check if drivers license is ready for collection in South Africa 2022

Learn how to check if a drivers license is ready for collection in South Africa in 2022. NaTIS makes this and other services accessible online for everyone's convenience. For instance, you can now apply for a Learner Licence, Driving License, and Professional Driving Permits without visiting the Traffic Departments, where you might not be served on time due to long queues. Therefore, learn how to "check my drivers licence status online in South Africa" now.

The Motor Vehicle Crashes section on the NaTIS website also makes it easy for people to report accidents online instead of calling the South Africa Police Services, Insurances, or Emergency Rescuers to report the incidents. Please note that you cannot apply for a drivers license in South Africa for free, and the relevant authorities at NaTIS dispose of driving permits that are not collected within 120 days.

How to check my drivers licence status online in South Africa

A vehicle owner should create a profile on the NaTIS website to get a motor vehicle renewal notice (MVL2) two months before its expiry date. This way, you can renew your drivers license on time. Here is how you check a drivers license status online:

Visit the NaTIS website.

Click Query Driving License Card.

Fill out your ID type, ID Number, Surname, and Initials.

Click Next .

. Fill out the remaining details to see your drivers license status.

How can I track my license card status via SMS?

South Africa has an SMS service for you to check your license card's progress after applying for renewal. Here is how to check if a drivers license is ready for collection in South Africa via text:

Text your ID number to 33214.

After a few minutes, you should receive a message indicating the license's status. However, please be aware that this is not a government-provided programme.

Therefore, you cannot use free texts and similar packages on your phone contracts to send an SMS to this number because it will not be delivered. Instead, you need airtime to access this service.

How long is a drivers licence status check process?

It takes four to six weeks for your official drivers license card (the one that fits so neatly in your wallet) to be ready. However, checking your document's status online or via SMS is instant.

Drivers license card collection

Collect your drivers license card from the same testing center where you applied.

Can someone else collect my drivers license in South Africa?

If you need someone to collect the drivers license on your behalf, send them to the same testing center where you applied with an affidavit and a certified copy of your ID.

The affidavit should have the name and ID number of the person you are sending and explain why you cannot collect the document. The person should also bring a certified ID copy to prove you sent them.

What is the NaTIS drivers licence collection fee?

Motorists will now have to pay R22 per application when using the NaTIS online booking applications for driving licence card renewal services and R250 for online reservations to renew the driving permits.

Last year's gazette from the government also stated that motorists would be charged R700 for online registrations of motor vehicles and R700 for online change of ownership of motor vehicles.

Since there are no pricing updates as of July 2022, you can assume that this remains unchanged. Check the NaTIS FAQS page for more information regarding driving permits.

Hope you have learned something regarding how to check if a drivers license is ready for collection in South Africa. Do not persevere unnecessarily in queues when you can "check my drivers licence status online in South Africa" online or via SMS.

