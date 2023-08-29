Metro Police application forms 2023: All you need to apply

The South African Metro Police Services are law enforcement agencies at the local government level in various metropolitan areas across South Africa. These departments are responsible for maintaining public safety, enforcing traffic laws, and ensuring compliance with municipal bylaws within their respective jurisdictions. This article contains the requirements and documents needed for the Metro police application.

Metro Police aims to create a safe and secure environment for all people in South Africa. Photo: @SAPoliceService on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you a recent graduate looking forward to joining the Metropolitan Police Service? The next thing you need to do is to register for the program. Becoming a police officer with the local Metro Police Department can be a great opportunity.

In January 2023, 200 Metro Police vacancies were announced, and more than 1000 candidates have applied. Thus, it is essential that you apply immediately after the vacancies are announced.

How to apply for Metro Police in South Africa?

With the right tools, preparation, and guidance, you can ensure that your application format accurately portrays who you are as an individual so that you stand out among other applicants. To be eligible to participate in the compulsory 18-month service, applicants aged 18 to 35 must follow the guidelines below.

Have a Grade 12 certificate.

Be between 18 and 35 years.

Be a South African citizen.

Have a clear criminal record.

Must be able to work in a team and cope with stressful situations.

Have a driver's license (With code B).

Must be medically and physically fit.

Applicants must permanently reside within the jurisdiction of Cape Town.

To apply for a role with the Metro, you need to make an e-Services Account on the website @www.tshwane.gov.za Recruitment Portal and enter your full name, email, and password.

Online applications should include a confirmed copy of your South African Identity Document and an as-of-late authorised copy of your matric certificate.

Durban Metro Police application forms in 2023

The duration for training after being accepted into Metro Police is around 18 months. Photo: @cytonn, pexels.com

Source: UGC

The Durban Metro Police offers dedicated individuals a chance to play a pivotal role in upholding the law and safeguarding the well-being of the City's residents and visitors. Here is a simple step-by-step guide on how to apply for Durban Metro Police.

Proceed to the website www.durban.gov.za Click on "e-recruitment." Press ‘external candidates’ (if you are not already employed at EThekwini Municipality) Click "security and emergency." Lastly, click on "authorised officer."

By submitting your application for a position with the City of Cape Town, you agree that the personal information you provide will be used for the recruitment and selection process. Candidates will do the following after applying;

To pass a written assessment and an interview.

To pass a physical assessment.

Submit their fingerprints or identity numbers for checking criminal records. No other criminal clearances will be acceptable.

Undergo a City medical evaluation.

Undergo a compulsory drug test at a City testing venue and continuous random drug tests afterwards.

Undergo continuous psychological assessment.

Maintain levels of fitness and undergo ongoing fitness assessments.

Candidates will be subject to the code of Conduct of the Metropolitan Police Training Academy and the pass requirements stipulated by the Academy in line with relevant unit standards.

Be contractually bound to refund the City following unilateral withdrawal or failure to complete the course for disciplinary reasons or other.

NOTE: After application, the training will be provided by the Metro Police Academy, and the duration will be over a period of 18 months from 1 December 2023 until 31 May 2025. The shortlisted candidates will be informed via SMS or by phone when to report to the identified venue to complete the compulsory fitness tests, which include:

2.4 km run (Males 12:30 minutes and Females 16:00 minutes)

Push-ups (30 in 60 seconds)

Sit-ups (30 in 60 seconds)

When will the 2023 Metro Police application close?

The application process already concluded on 21 July 2023.

How to join Cape Town Metro Police?

South African Police Service (SAPS) and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers stop vehicles at a roadblock during Operation O Kae Molao in Johannesburg in 2022. Photo: GUILLEM SARTORIO

Source: Getty Images

The City invites suitably qualified and unemployed youth who are aged 18 to 35 and who meet the relevant minimum requirements for leadership in road safety.

Where can I study Metro Police in South Africa?

There are numerous institutions where you can obtain Metro Police training, including EThekwini Metro Police College Pinetown, Tshwane Metro Police Department Academy and SAPS Tshwane Police Academy.

How long is Metro Police training?

The duration of the leadership program is 18 months in total, which consists of 12 months of training for the traffic officer qualification and 6 months of training in the police skills program.

Having completed your tertiary education and looking forward to participating in the Metro Police scheme mobilisation, you must register for the program and complete all the requirements. The above are useful links and tips to aid your Metro police application process.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: How to qualify for MoreTyme and activate my account in 2023?

Briefly.co.za recently published another post on how to qualify for MoreTyme. It is a product by TymeBank, which enables you to purchase goods and pay for them later. It is an ideal option when someone gets cash-strapped.

Once you know how to qualify for MoreTyme, you can sign up for the feature as soon as possible and start saving money now. Keep reading to learn more about the process.

Source: Briefly News