Best recruitment agencies for overseas jobs in South Africa in 2023

With the help of South African recruitment agencies for overseas jobs, it will be easier for you to apply for jobs and positions that suit you best and match your qualifications. Finding out more about recruiting agencies is essential to ensure that you choose and receive the best services available. This helps in reducing the chances of wasting time sending applications to job agencies that provide inadequate services to clients.

There are numerous South African recruitment agencies for overseas jobs in South Africa. Before sending your job application, you should research the agency thoroughly. This will ease your job-hunting endeavours as you will possess knowledge and information on their areas of speciality, addresses, cost of services, mode of operations, contacts, and other related factors.

South African recruitment agencies for overseas jobs

International recruitment agencies in South Africa are located in Johannesburg and other regions such as Port Elizabeth, Cape Town, Soweto, Pretoria, and Durban, among others. Below are the best South African recruitment agencies for Canada, UK and USA.

1. Initiate international

Location: Loop St. Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town,

Loop St. Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, Contact: +27 11 243 1800

+27 11 243 1800 Email address: contact@initiateinternational.com

This is one of the best-renowned work abroad agencies in South Africa, whose branches are located in Johannesburg and Cape Town. They specialize in sales, IT, office administration, finance, digital marketing, property, contact centres, online gaming, and executive jobs in South Africa.

They also connect clients with companies that seek to hire speakers of various foreign languages. As recruitment partners, they ensure that companies receive CVs that strictly match the stated qualifications of candidates. This helps reduce the selection time, allowing them to complete the hiring process quickly.

2. Waitre d' Recruitment

Contact: +27 21 689-1065

+27 21 689-1065 Email address: info@waitred.co.za

One of the most highly rated and reputable global recruitment for overseas jobs in South Africa is Waitre d' Recruitment. This agency exudes an excellent and professional work ethic. They have a policy of not applying any charges to applicants who wish to apply for a job in any of the positions offered by their clients.

The staff at Waitre d' Recruitment provide personalized services to their candidates and clients, regardless of the industry in which one is engaged.

The agency was established in 1990 as a hotel and restaurant industry training institute. However, they changed their direction to recruiting candidates in the hospitality industry after a while. It is one of the best recruitment agencies that offer free presentations all over the country.

3. Integrated Offshore Services Africa

Location: Riverhorse Valley Business Estate, 3rd Floor, Island Circle Block

Riverhorse Valley Business Estate, 3rd Floor, Island Circle Block Contact: +27 31 312 6453

+27 31 312 6453 Email address: dbn@masa.co.za

This is one of the most prestigious employment agency in Cape Town and Johannesburg. Their primary focus is on divisions that deal with oil and gas, construction, and mining, as well as health and safety, well delivery, drilling, sub-sea and marine, and the architectural sector.

This company aims to provide excellent staffing services to international clients who desire to hire top-notch and able candidates.

They have managed to be identified among the best Dubai recruitment agencies in South Africa and many other countries due to their proper understanding of different African cultures. For this reason, they can perfectly meet staffing requirements, both on a local and global scale.

4. Jobvine

Location: 79 Roeland Street, Cape Town, South Africa

Jobvine is among the reputable South African recruitment agencies for UK, USA, Taiwan, Canada, and a few far-east countries with a safe living and working environment. They provide candidates of any age, gender, and ethnicity with numerous job opportunities to work abroad.

5. Robert Walters recruitment

Location: 15th Floor, GreenPark Corner, Cnr West Road South and Lower Road Morningside, Sandton, Johannesburg

15th Floor, GreenPark Corner, Cnr West Road South and Lower Road Morningside, Sandton, Johannesburg Contact: +27 11 881 2400/+27 11 881 2499

+27 11 881 2400/+27 11 881 2499 Email address: southafrica@robertwalters.com

Suppose you are looking for a way how to get a job in the US from South Africa. In that case, Robert Walters recruitment is among the best South African recruitment agencies for USA, enabling businesses to hire skilled employees.

Every candidate is treated individually, with an emphasis on advising and consulting. For over 37 years, companies worldwide have relied on them to find the best specialist professionals and help build the careers of the world's top executives jobs.

We hope that this list of South African recruitment agencies for overseas jobs has given you an idea of what to look for in recruitment agencies in Johannesburg or those near you.

