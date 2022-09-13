How to check subscriptions on MTN: Steps to manage your subscriptions

MTN South Africa is one of the leading mobile telecommunications companies. Its purpose is to enable the benefits of modern connected life for all people. Many South African MTN users have subscribed to multiple services. Therefore, learning how to check subscriptions on MTN is encouraged.

Having multiple subscriptions on your SIM card or phone can lead to confusion and loss of money for services you may no longer require. It is prudent to be aware of all your subscriptions. You can always unsubscribe from those you no longer need. Discover how to check subscriptions on MTN and manage them today.

How to check subscriptions on MTN

If you have recently discovered that your airtime balance keeps going down without making calls or texting, you probably have an active service subscription.

You should check your active MTN subscriptions and manage them. Learn how to manage them using the guide below.

How to check active subscriptions on MTN via USSD

If you have been wondering how to check your subscriptions on MTN via USSD, we are here to help. Follow the steps below to view all the active subscriptions you have on your line.

Dial *141*5# on your mobile device.

Choose the second option, i.e., Content Services .

. Next, go to Manage Content Services .

. Follow the prompts to view all your active subscriptions.

How to cancel subscriptions on MTN

If you have followed the steps above on how to check for subscriptions on MTN, you have probably discovered you have subscriptions you do not need. You can stop them from gobbling up your airtime by cancelling them using the steps described below.

Dial *141*5# on your mobile device.

Choose the second option, i.e., Content Services .

. Next, select option 1, i.e., Manage Content Services , to view or cancel subscriptions.

, to view or cancel subscriptions. Choose option 2, i.e., Manage Premium Rated Services to set spend limits for PRS or opt-out of PRS marketing.

to set spend limits for PRS or opt-out of PRS marketing. Next, choose option 2, i.e., Charges .

. On the next screen, choose Block Premium Rated Services .

. Now choose Block/Unblock future charges.

NB: You can block any PRS marketing by dialling *155#

Other useful MTN USSD codes

Besides learning how to check your subscriptions on MTN, you should have a basic understanding of other helpful USSD codes. They will come in handy someday.

Browse all USSD services: *130*0#

Check your balance: *136#

Detailed balance inquiries: *136*1#

CallBack: *136*2#

Eazi Recharge: *136*10#

Call diverting: **61*the number diverting to #

Call diverting cancellation: ##61#

Cancel your data purchase: *136*5#

Find your IMEI number: *#06#

Account settings: *136*5#

XtraTime: *151*2#

Self-help menu for Prepaid customers: *173#

Self-help menu for contract customers: *162#

Contact details

If you need more information or have further questions, you can contact MTN SA using these details.

General enquiries: customercare@mtn.com

customercare@mtn.com Report fraud: 083 135 4357

083 135 4357 MTN chat on WhatsApp: 083 123 0011

083 123 0011 Phone: 135 (MTN users)/ 083 135 (other networks)

How do I see all my MTN subscriptions?

If you have ever wondered how to check if you have subscriptions on MTN, you should dial *141*5# and follow the prompts.

How do I cancel my MTN phone subscriptions?

You can cancel your MTN phone subscriptions by dialling *141*5# and following the prompts. Find the step-by-step details above.

How do I cancel my unknown subscription?

You can cancel your unknown subscription by dialling *141*5#.

How can I stop unwanted subscriptions on MTN?

You can stop unwanted subscriptions by dialling *141*5#.

What are WASP services?

WASP stands for Wireless Application Service Provider. WASP refers to an independent company with links to all the major network operators, and it provides customers with mobile content to various services from wireless devices.

Knowing how to check subscriptions on MTN will help you minimise airtime loss due to unwanted services. Check your active subscriptions regularly and make the necessary changes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

