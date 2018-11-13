Telecommunication companies have made it easier for people to interact and also do business online. One such company is Telkom. Are you a Telkom Subscriber living in the South? If yes, you must be wondering how you can use their services effectively. Furthermore, if you are an avid data user, you should know how to check Telkom data balance. This article has everything that you need and much more.

The Internet has enabled technological advancement in a big way. However, for you to access the Internet, you need data bundles. The company has excellent offers for you that are flexible to fit your pocket and different needs. But again, you need to keep track of the Telkom data usage balance, which brings in another question of how to check the data balance Telkom network. Worry no more as the article below explains the 5 easy ways on how to check Telkom data balance.

How to check data balance on Telkom

When using your data, it is essential to know your balance. If you wonder how you can get to know your data balance, follow any of the below methods.

1. My Telkom service

The company has come up with an interactive user website named My Telkom. You can check your internet usage on the site without even having an account. However, there is a catch. To do this, you need to make sure that you are connected to the internet, whether through your mobile phone or a router.

2. TelkomSA.net

The platform enables Telkom customers in South Africa to manage their internet usage. To enjoy this amazing offer, you need an account. After that, visit their website and get to log in. In case you might have missed or forgotten your login details, here are simple ways to help you on the same:

Open the messaging app on your phone

Type password as the message content

as the message content Send the message to 0123210215

Your password will be sent to your line instantly.

3. My Telkom mobile app

The My Telkom mobile app is readily available in the Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple Store for iPhone users. Once you download the app, register to open a service account. Then, in case you already have an account, go ahead and log in to view your balance. And in a situation where you do not remember your login details, just reset, and new account details will be sent to your email account instantly.

4. Using USSD code

You can as well check your balances using the USSD method. To achieve that, dial *188#. The balance will be displayed on your screen within seconds.

5. The 1VR menu

You can as well check your data using IVR (Interactive Voice Response). To do that, you need to take your phone, dial the number 188 and call. Once you have called, the voice menu will direct you to the data check option.

How to check airtime balance on WhatsApp

Using your Whatsapp, you can now check Telkom airtime and data balance without a code. Besides the usual ways of checking airtime balance using USSD Code and mobile app, there is also a new and interesting way to use WhatsApp. To do this, you need a smartphone and internet bundles on your phone. Telkom users who wish to use this interesting method will also need WhatsApp installed on their phones.

To check your airtime balance on WhatsApp, follow the below simple steps

Save the mobile number 0811601700 on your contact list

Refresh WhatsApp contacts, and you can chat with a customer care agent

Ask for your airtime balance

Customer care will respond to you immediately with the balance

However, it is important to know that the number you registered for your WhatsApp account has to be your Telkom line for you to use this service.

With the above info on how to check Telkom data balance, you do not have to run out of bundles unknowingly. Moreover, the methods are simple to use. All you need to do is find out which way works for you and go ahead and use it.

