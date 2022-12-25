SAYouth application form, online registration, login process

An employment network is fundamental in helping youth secure job opportunities or learning opportunities, and SAYouth has created a platform for that. It links the youth to opportunities that match their area of speciality and location. Go through these details to learn more about the SAYouth application form, how to sign up and how you can benefit from it.

President Cyril Ramaposa launched SAYouth on Youth Day, 16th June 2021, as part of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI). It is part of the government's initiative to tackle unemployment in the country. Applicants also stand to benefit from the tips the site provides regarding job seeking. How does the SAYouth application form work?

SAYouth Mobi

SAYouth Mobi works as an integrated platform that also offers helpful resources such as digital skills, interview tips, job searching and tips on how to hustle. The platform also has the option to track your journey and establish what you are busy with and improve your recommendations.

SAYouth Mobi site register

The service is available for individuals who meet the following criteria:

Aged between 18 - 34 years

Have a South African (or refugee) Identity Document or a valid work permit

Not enrolled in any education or training facility

Not beneficiaries of any government grant

The platform offers this service at no cost.

How do you apply on SAYouth Mobi?

Women and young people with disabilities are encouraged to apply for this enriching experience. The application process involves registering an account on the site. The account contains your details, educational qualifications, work experience and contact details. This information is fundamental in linking you with like-minded individuals.

How do I register with SAYouth?

To access the opportunities on the platform, you will need to register an account. In the course of it, you may find yourself answering questions that come off as personal. Do not fret; these questions are fundamental in matching you to opportunities that are specific to your needs.

Follow these steps to register with SAYouth and apply: Visit the SAYouth Mobi site by clicking sayouth.mobi/join. Click the “I’m ready to join” prompt. Fill out your personal information and contact details. Provide answers to all the questions after you have registered and accepted the terms and conditions of the programme. The process takes approximately four minutes. Provide information such as your educational qualification and work experience by clicking on the profile icon, which will prompt a selection of opportunities near you to be displayed. Apply for an opportunity near you by clicking on it.

These are the pre-requisite documents required for the registration process:

A South African identity document such as a citizen passport, refugee number or permanent resident card

A postal code or a valid work permit

How do I log into SAYouth?

Follow these steps for the SAYouth employment login process:

Visit the site on sayouth.mobi login. Provide your username or South African identity document number. Provide your password and click the login prompt. In case you forget your password, follow these steps to reset it: Click on the “I forgot my password” prompt. Select the option to reset your password; SMS or Email. If you set security questions while registering your account, tick the box. Regardless of the option you choose to use to reset your password, SAYouth will send you a URL. The URL will automatically reset your password, and the new password will allow you to log in to your account.

If you change your phone number or address, update these details on your profile. Note that SAYouth will communicate with you via Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator.

SAYouth contacts

Here are the ways to get in touch with SAYouth if you need help:

Toll-free support line: 0800 72 72 72

0800 72 72 72 Email: support@sayouth.org.za

support@sayouth.org.za Facebook: www.facebook.com/SAYouth.mobi

SAYouth's trading hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, although this does not include public holidays.

These details about the SAYouth application highlight the platform's benefits and why you need to apply for its services. Unlike most job searching sites, job seekers stand to benefit more, granted it provides tips on how to secure your chances at securing an opportunity.

